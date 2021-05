The worsening situation in India finally gained some stabilization around September 2020. Usually, when things start getting better, people become careless. The whole world is working towards eliminating this lethal virus, and hence basic list of precautious have been very well laid down but seems to have been very conveniently ignored in those ‘better times’. People were found without masks in public places like parks, restaurants, malls, and social distancing was severely compromised. On the other hand, the government was displaying misleading examples by conducting election campaigns without masks, the state-led conduction of the Kumbh Mela.