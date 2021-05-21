21 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
- Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) rose 13.2% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after climbing over 11% on Thursday. The company recently reported a Q1 loss of $0.20 per share.
- Yalla Group Limited (NASDAQ: YALA) shares rose 13.4% to $18.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported up to $150 million share repurchase program.
- Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) rose 12.3% to $22.69 in pre-market trading after jumping 19% on Thursday. The company announced an initial public offering on of 84.4 million American Depositary Shares priced at $17 a share, on the high end of expectations.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) shares rose 10.2% to $1.83 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Thursday. The company recently reported a narrower quarterly loss.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) rose 8.3% to $3.25 in pre-market trading.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) rose 8% to $0.8170 in pre-market trading. The company recently reported a narrower quarterly loss.
- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) rose 7% to $7.94 in pre-market trading after dropping 25% on Thursday. The company recently priced its upsized IPO of up to $5.2 million ordinary shares at $5 per share.
- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) rose 6.5% to $12.92 in pre-market trading after climbing 17% on Thursday.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) rose 6.2% to $1.03 in pre-market trading.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) shares rose 5.5% to $0.4780 in pre-market trading. Farmmi recently announced orders for Shiitake mushrooms and dried black fungus.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) rose 5.1% to $360.04 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. The company also issued projections for FY21.
- Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) rose 5% to $6.24 in pre-market trading.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) rose 4.5% to $3.52 in pre-market trading after jumping 14% on Thursday.
Losers
- Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) fell 9.1% to $32.80 in pre-market trading after jumping 88% on Thursday.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares fell 8.9% to $4.32 in pre-market trading after climbing 15% on Thursday. Precipio, earlier during the month, announced it launched a new, four-hour Acute Myeloid Leukemia HemeScreen panel to specifically determine the genetics of this aggressive, acute form of leukemia.
- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OYST) fell 6.5% to $16.47 in pre-market trading.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) shares fell 5.6% to $9.16 in pre-market trading. Lordstown Motors shares dropped 15% on Thursday after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Underperform and lowered its price target from $18 to $1..
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares fell 5.2% to $2.75 in pre-market trading. IZEA recently reported Q1 results.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) fell 5.2% to $2.18 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Thursday.
- Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB) fell 4.5% to $21.02 in pre-market trading.