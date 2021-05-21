21 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.44% to 34,234 while the NASDAQ fell 0.26% to 13,500.91. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.07% to 4,161.93. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,056,860 cases with around 588,530 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 26,031,990 cases and 291,330 deaths, while Brazil reported over 15,894,090 COVID-19 cases with 444,090 deaths. In total, there were at least 165,580,040 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,431,850 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.