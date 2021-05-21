Calling out Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s policies, dozens march through Logan Square on inauguration anniversary
Dozens gathered in Logan Square on the second anniversary of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s inauguration to raise issue with her policies on policing, housing and education. Displaying “people’s report cards” that gave Lightfoot “F” grades for policing, education, the environment, housing, health and COVID-19, they chanted, “a people united will never be divided” and “if we don’t get it? Shut it down” as they marched through the neighborhood.thesouthern.com