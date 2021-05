As you consider Nebraska's running backs, and what you've heard and even seen in glimpses from the running game this spring, we humbly submit today's Husker Polling topic. We're asking you not for a season prediction in this case, but an out-of-the-gates prognostication. Which Husker player will lead the team in rushing after the first three games (at Illinois, Fordham, Buffalo). Things may change as the season rolls along, sure. But who do you think Nebraska is most likely to turn to at the start of 2021 to try get that run attack rolling?