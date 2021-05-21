newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Smithsonian’s National Zoo reopens Friday with debut of giant panda cub

By UPI
Big Hollywood
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 21 (UPI) — The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C., will re-open to the public on Friday with multiple new animals on display, including a 9-month-old giant panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji. The zoo will reopen for the first time since shuttering on Nov....

www.breitbart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithsonian#Giant Panda#The Zoo#Panda House#Panda Cub#Train Rides#The Washington Post#Amur#Onyx#Cript#Upi#Exhibits#Exhibit Entry#D C#Biology#Off Exhibit Areas#Updated Protocols#Weekends#Amazonia#Js D
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Washington, DCtravelersunited.org

Oktoberfest canceled, Smithsonian reopens, Repair restrictions, Poll results

This week we learn that Oktoberfest has been canceled for 2021. The giant tents of singing Germans and fun rides will take a vacation until 2022. Smithsonian reopens in Washington, DC, during the month of May. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) releases an important report on the right repair products without threat of warranty cancellations. Finally, the Travelers United poll on international travel in 2021.
Washington, DCPosted by
WUSA9

The National Zoo is finally reopening! Here's how you can snag tickets

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The time has come! The Smithsonian National Zoo opens reservations for free entry passes available online beginning May 14, at 12:25 p.m. in advance of the Zoo’s opening Friday, May 21. The Zoo has been closed since Nov. 23, 2020, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Zoo admission is free, but entry passes are required. Entry passes do not include admission to Asia Trail and the giant panda exhibit. You must reserve a free, timed Asia Trail/Panda pass on-site on the day of your visit. However, members can reserve Panda Passes in advance online. For the safety of visitors, staff and animals, a limited number of Panda Passes are available each day.
Washington, DCfox5dc.com

How to see the pandas when the National Zoo reopens this weekend

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The National Zoo will be reopening Friday and visitors will finally be able to see the beloved pandas Tian Tian, Mei Xiang and Xiao Qi Ji. The Smithsonian announced it will reopen eight of its facilities to the public in May, including the National Zoo, after closing them last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Travelpopville.com

National Zoo Reopening: “Free Timed-Entry Passes Available starting Friday morning, May 14, at 12:01 a.m.”

“Free Timed-Entry Passes Available Beginning May 14. When visitors return to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute May 21, they will find both familiar and new faces as they explore the park. Although the Zoo has been closed since Nov. 23, 2020, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the animal care team reported to work and provided the same level of care for their charges as any other day. Animals newly on view include giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji, Amur tiger Mitas, Przewalski’s horse mother-son duo, Barbie and Cooper, Komodo dragon juvenile Onyx, Andean bear Brienne, American bison Lucy and Gally, California sea lion Charger and North American beaver Poplar, a new wallaby joey and a kudu calf. The Reptile Discovery Center will be open on the weekends, Friday through Sunday.
Travelthedcpost.com

National Zoo Releases Free Entry Passes Ahead of May 21 Reopening

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo is making available free timed-entry passes beginning Friday, May 14, at 12:25 pm in advance of its reopening scheduled for May 21. The Zoo has been closed to the public since November 23, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Admission is free, but in order to...
Travelcbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: National Zoo Reopens

The National Zoo in D.C. welcomed back visitors for the first time since November on Friday. The zoo has safety measures in place during the pandemic, like limited capacity. Guests age 2 and older are required to wear face coverings in all indoor spaces.
AnimalsPosted by
DCist

Morning Roundup: The Panda Cub Is Making His Public Debut Today

Xiao Qi Ji, the National Zoo’s panda cub, will make his first public appearance today. [Post]. Marijuana legalization in Virginia will put some police dogs out of a job. [FOX 5]. The Addison Road and Arlington Cemetery Metro stops will reopen this weekend. [WJLA]. A candlelight vigil in Northeast tonight...
MuseumsPosted by
The Hill

Jill Biden visits Smithsonian as DC museums reopen

First lady Jill Biden on Friday marked the reopening of Smithsonian museums in Washington, D.C., with a visit to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. The first lady toured some of the exhibits and spoke to museum staff in the latest effort from the White House to highlight how vaccinated Americans can start to return to pre-pandemic norms.
TravelSmithonian

Imaginations Run Wild with a Virtual Visit to the National Zoo

“Good morning, kindergarteners! I am joining you from the Smithsonian’s National Zoo. Today we’re going on a virtual walk through the Amazon rainforest. What do you think we will find?” Think about a five-year-old's answer to this question, posed by Zoo Educator, Kaden Borseth. What do you think they would say?
Museumsdapsmagic.com

X-Wing Coming to Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum

An X-Wing Starfighter is currently being refurbished ahead of its arrival at Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington D.C. Currently, the X-Wing is at the Udvar-Hazy Center where it is being conserved there in the Restoration Hangar next to historic airplanes from World War II. The plan is...
Animalssandiegouniontribune.com

Endangered red wolves born at North Carolina Zoo, doing well

Three litters of American red wolves, which are critically endangered and number less than two dozen in the wild, have been born at the North Carolina Zoo, officials announced Monday. The zoo said in a news release that the litters, which total 12 pups, were born over three days at...
Washington StateVoice of America

Washington's Smithsonian Museums Begin to Reopen

Washington’s famed Smithsonian Museums began to reopen Friday after being closed to the public since November due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the museums reopening Friday was the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and prior to its re-opening to the public, First lady Jill Biden toured some of the exhibits and spoke to museum staff.
MuseumsWTOP

National Gallery of Art to reopen West Building on Friday after a year

After closing its doors a year ago because of the coronavirus pandemic, the National Gallery of Art reopens its West Building on Friday. Visitors can reserve free, timed passes online starting at 10 a.m. Monday. “This is such good news,” Head of Gallery & Studio Programs Heidi Heinisch told WTOP.
AnimalsNew York Post

Australian zoo welcomes rare echidna puggle

Sydney’s Taronga Zoo unveiled a rare short-beaked echidna puggle on Friday, born to mum Gunyi at its breeding facility around seven months ago. The puggle, the tenth born at the Sydney zoo, doesn’t have a name yet as its gender has not been identified, the zoo said. At this stage it is just starting to look like a small echidna, also known as spiny anteaters.
AnimalsPhys.org

San Diego Zoo's golden takin calf offers glimpse of a seldom-seen species

One of the San Diego Zoo's newest and youngest animals is already finding her footing—even on rocky ground. Last month, the zoo welcomed the birth of a golden takin, a hooved mammal native to the Himalayas. The calf, Mei Ling, is off to a fast start in life, packing on pounds, playing with her parents and learning to scamper across the craggy terrain of her enclosure. She's the first golden takin born in the Western Hemisphere. And that's something zookeepers are excited about.
AnimalsPosted by
Only In Colorado

You Can Howl At The Moon With Wolves At The Colorado Wolf And Wildlife Center

Do you remember the peak of Covid when everyone would stand on their porch and howl at the moon as a sign of solidarity as well as a great stress release? Those were the days… fortunately, we are no longer homebound and have an even better opportunity to howl at the moon, this time with actual […] The post You Can Howl At The Moon With Wolves At The Colorado Wolf And Wildlife Center appeared first on Only In Your State.
Buffalo, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Meet the Buffalo Zoo's new lion cubs

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You can now say hello to Khari and Zahra, two new lion cubs at the Buffalo Zoo. They were born at the zoo in March. Their names mean "king-like" and "flower" in Swahili. Zoo officials say the morning is the best time to come and see them...