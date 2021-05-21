Amazon orders Season 2 of ‘Wheel of Time’

The Owl House is a show on Disney Channel that is at the top of my “to watch” list with the first season currently available on Disney+. It’s a fantasy-comedy series that I’ve heard nothing but amazing things about. The second season of the series is set to premiere on June 12 with new episodes every Saturday through August 14 and Disney Channel has officially ordered a third season of the show. The third season will be a little different though as it will be three 44-minute specials instead of the standard 20-minute episodes.