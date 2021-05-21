newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Amazon orders Season 2 of ‘Wheel of Time’

By UPI
Big Hollywood
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 21 (UPI) — Amazon Studios has announced it ordered a second season of its fantasy series, The Wheel of Time, starring Rosamund Pike. Production on Season 1 is wrapping up production in the Czech Republic. Co-starring Barney Harris, Michael McElhatton, Maria Doyle Kennedy and Sophie Okonedo, the show is...

www.breitbart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mcelhatton
Person
Rafe Judkins
Person
Rosamund Pike
Person
Sophie Okonedo
Person
Robert Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wheel Of Time#Amazon Studios#Series Production#Time Inc#Sony Pictures Television#Cript#Upi#Books#Fantasy#Co Starring Barney Harris#Createelement#Js Id#Pictures#Executive Producer#Czech Republic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Amazon
Related
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Absentia: Season Four? Has the Amazon Prime Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Amazon subscription service, Absentia stars Stana Katic, Patrick Heusinger, Geoff Bell, Josette Simon, Matthew Le Nevez, Neil Jackson, Natasha Little, Paul Freeman, Patrick McAuley, and Christopher Colquhoun. The drama centers on the mysterious disappearance and return of FBI Special Agent Emily Byrne. While tracking a notorious Boston serial killer, Emily vanishes. Eventually, she is declared dead — presumed to be a victim of Conrad Harlow. Six years later, she’s discovered in a cabin in the woods, clinging to life. Emily returns home to find her husband remarried, and now she’s a suspect in a new string of murders. In season three, with Emily’s suspension from the FBI nearing its end, a criminal case hits close to home, sending her on a dangerous journey that threatens the lives of the family she is desperately trying to hold together.
TV SeriesPosted by
ScreenCrush

A ‘Magic Order’ TV Series Is Back In Development

Jupiter’s Legacy creator Mark Millar has announced that his upcoming live-action series, The Magic Order, has continued development after being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The show will be based on his comic book franchise of the same name. Netflix purchased Millar’s company, Millarworld, back in 2017. Finally, we...
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

'Magic Order' live-action series back on at Netflix

May 7 (UPI) -- Comic-book creator Mark Millar said the live-action adaptation of The Magic Order is in active development at Netflix after being put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. "Big news! The Magic Order TV show and just as we hired the amazing Olivier Coipel for Vol...
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the weirdest dystopian movie on Amazon Prime ASAP

One’s tolerance for the 2011 Andrew Niccol movie In Time will depend on one’s tolerance for time-based puns. People live in class-segregated areas like the Districts of Hunger Games, except they are called Time Zones. Police are called Timekeepers. People continually threaten to clean each other's clocks. Banks are called “time banks.” But this is a movie where society is based around the old idiom that “time is money” made way too realistic. Subtlety is not really in the cards.
TV SeriesPosted by
SlashGear

Amazon original series Absentia won’t be getting a fourth season

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting details about the anticipated fourth season of Absentia, the show’s lead star has some bad news: it has decided that season three, which was released last year, will mark the series finale. The news was confirmed by series star and executive producer Stanac Katic on social media late last week.
Comicsramascreen.com

Key Art And Trailer For Amazon Prime Video’s Brazilian Series DOM

Amazon Prime Video has released these official trailer and key art for the upcoming Brazilian Amazon Original series Dom, a crime drama inspired by the true story of a father and son on opposite sides of the war on drugs in Rio de Janeiro. Featuring eight one hour-long episodes, Dom is produced by Conspiração, with Breno Silveira as showrunner and will premiere on June 4 in more than 240 countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video.
TV Seriesentertainment-focus.com

‘Solos’ coming to Amazon Prime this month – watch the trailer

Amazon Prime Video has premiered the trailer for its upcoming anthology series ‘Solos’. Created by David Weil, the series stars Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu. The series will launch on 21st May exclusively on Prime Video in the...
TV Seriesboundingintocomics.com

Amazon Studios Chief Jennifer Salke Says Lord of the Rings TV Series Needs A “Giant, Global Audience”

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke recently discussed the upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series and the show’s rumored first budget. In a Zoom call with The Hollywood Reporter’s Lacey Rose, Salke was asked about the show’s first season budget with reports claiming it sits at $465 million. Specifically she was asked, “What does that price tag say about the market today, and how well will it need to do to justify that price tag?”
TV SeriesGamespot

Amazon Boss Talks Lord Of The Rings TV Show's Huge Season One Budget

Amazon is reportedly spending $465 million to produce the first season of its Lord of the Rings TV show, making it one of the most expensive TV shows in history. Even if the figure is not that high, as some have suggested, Amazon is undoubtedly paying a lot of money to produce the show. Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke has now spoken about the huge price tag, saying--perhaps jokingly to an extent--that the show needs to attract "a lot" of viewers for the investment to be worth it.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Banker’s Wife: Amazon Series Order Cancelled Due to COVID-19

Another series has been shelved due to COVID-10. Amazon Prime Video has cancelled its plans for The Banker’s Wife, which was ordered to series in 2019. The drama series was to be based on the novel of the same name by Cristina Alger. Eight episodes had been ordered. Per Deadline,...
TV Series/Film

‘Lupin’ Part 2 Trailer: The Master Thief is Back on Netflix This June

The master thief is returning with a vengeance this June. Netflix has released a new Lupin Part 2 trailer announcing the release date for the next five episodes of the hit French caper series. And we’re only going to be posting the one with subtitles because that English dubbed monstrosity is not worth any of our attention. Watch the Lupin Part 2 trailer below.
TV SeriesEmpire

The Wheel Of Time: Fantasy Series Scores Second Season As First Wraps

An adaptation of Robert Jordan's bestselling fantasy series has been in development for years now, popping up as a potential movie before sinking back down into the mire. Despite having spent the GDP of a small country on The Lord Of The Rings, Amazon has also ordered this – and is showing real faith in the series by commissioning a second season even as the first wraps up shooting.
Minoritiesdarkhorizons.com

“Jamie” Musical Acquired By Amazon

Amazon Studios has picked up the global rights to New Regency’s film adaptation of the acclaimed LGBTQ musical “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”. The story follows a sixteen-year-old gay British teen named Jamie (Max Harwood) who wants to play his childhood games of dress-up forever and pursue a career in drag performances. To achieve his dream, he must overcome prejudice and ward off relentless bullying.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

THE OWL HOUSE Gets a Third Season Order Before Season 2 Premiere

The Owl House is a show on Disney Channel that is at the top of my “to watch” list with the first season currently available on Disney+. It’s a fantasy-comedy series that I’ve heard nothing but amazing things about. The second season of the series is set to premiere on June 12 with new episodes every Saturday through August 14 and Disney Channel has officially ordered a third season of the show. The third season will be a little different though as it will be three 44-minute specials instead of the standard 20-minute episodes.
TV Seriescgmagonline.com

My Adventures with Superman Gets a Two-Season Order

Off the heels of the announcement of Batman: Cape Crusader, a new Superman animated series is also in works called ‘My Adventures with Superman‘, according to IGN. The series follows the 20-something versions of Clark Kent/Superman (voiced by Jack Quaid), Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen as members of an investigation team at the Daily Planet. HBO Max and Cartoon Network have already ordered the show for two seasons and will be produced by Warner Bros. Animation, with a team led by veterans from series like Teen Titans Go!, Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, Voltron: Legendary Defender, and She-Ra and the Princess of Power.
TV SeriesWinter is Coming

Sounds like we won’t see this key Wheel of Time character until season 2

Fans of Amazon’s upcoming fantasy series The Wheel of Time have more and more reasons to get excited lately, and showrunner Rafe Judkins gave them yet more in a new Instagram Q&A. Although hard at work on this adaptation of Robert Jordan’s 14-book epic, Judkins always manages to find time now and then to reach out and connect with the fans. This latest session was mostly about the second season of the show, which was just confirmed.