This Virginia Hair Supply Store Wants To Give Everyone the ‘Courage To Be Beautiful’

We here at GOBankingRates want to help get our nation’s small businesses back on their feet after the COVID-19 pandemic. To do that, we’re highlighting readers’ favorite small businesses around the country, and shining a spotlight on what makes them special to their customers and their towns.

In this edition of our Small Business Spotlight series, we’re featuring Hair4theKulture , which specializes in virgin hair weave extensions . The Norfolk, Virginia-based business aims to build long-lasting relationships with all of its clients and make people of all backgrounds feel their best. Here, we chat with owner Tesha Hunter about overcoming obstacles in her past to become an entrepreneur, creating a business that’s inclusive of all cultures and backgrounds, and the best part of working in the beauty industry.

What inspired you to start your business?

Opportunities have been few for someone like me, a Brooklyn girl born and raised, moving down South, getting overlooked for the most menial jobs because of some things in my past. But I wanted to create a legacy that my kids and grandchildren could be proud of. Hair4theKulture is for everyone, no matter your race, your gender, no matter your economic status. We want everyone to look and feel beautiful.

What did you learn from past experiences that led you to this point?

That all opportunities are not created equal. Also, if a person wants something out of life, he or she has to create it, even when the odds are against you — that’s essentially what I had to do. No one wanted to hire me.

What has been the most rewarding aspect of being a business owner?

I love seeing someone transform, seeing them smile and giving them the courage to be beautiful on the outside, even when they can have so many things inside that may have made them feel otherwise. Hair has always been about more than hair. It’s inspiring.

How has the pandemic affected your business?

It jammed me up something terrible! Plus, I wasn’t one of the lucky businesses afforded government help, so there’s that. It’s just been a multitude of things, but I’m grateful for what I’ve been able to get accomplished despite all of that, as well as the loyal customers that I do have. They are the reason I’m still standing.

How can people continue to support your business during this time?

Buy from Hair4theKulture.com . We have recently slashed prices and our products are well below market value for the highest quality virgin hair, bundles, frontals and 360 closures. We have also added Affirm and Quad Pay payment options, and we are adding clothes and accessories. Whatever my customers’ needs and wants, we wish to accommodate them at a reasonable price. After all, we do it for the “kulture,” all cultures. Hair4theKulture is for everyone.

What advice would you give to someone who wants to start their own business?

Be passionate, follow your dreams and know that you may have more bad days than good — but trust the process!

This interview has been edited for clarity.

