newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

This Virginia Hair Supply Store Wants To Give Everyone the ‘Courage To Be Beautiful’

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MN6Hs_0a6kOa9w00

We here at GOBankingRates want to help get our nation’s small businesses back on their feet after the COVID-19 pandemic. To do that, we’re highlighting readers’ favorite small businesses around the country, and shining a spotlight on what makes them special to their customers and their towns.

Support Small: Don’t Miss Out on Nominating Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured on GOBankingRates — Ends May 31

In this edition of our Small Business Spotlight series, we’re featuring Hair4theKulture , which specializes in virgin hair weave extensions . The Norfolk, Virginia-based business aims to build long-lasting relationships with all of its clients and make people of all backgrounds feel their best. Here, we chat with owner Tesha Hunter about overcoming obstacles in her past to become an entrepreneur, creating a business that’s inclusive of all cultures and backgrounds, and the best part of working in the beauty industry.

What inspired you to start your business?

Opportunities have been few for someone like me, a Brooklyn girl born and raised, moving down South, getting overlooked for the most menial jobs because of some things in my past. But I wanted to create a legacy that my kids and grandchildren could be proud of. Hair4theKulture is for everyone, no matter your race, your gender, no matter your economic status. We want everyone to look and feel beautiful.

Worth Checking Out: Arizona Couple Turns a Family Ranch Into a Lavender-Filled Oasis

What did you learn from past experiences that led you to this point?

That all opportunities are not created equal. Also, if a person wants something out of life, he or she has to create it, even when the odds are against you — that’s essentially what I had to do. No one wanted to hire me.

What has been the most rewarding aspect of being a business owner?

I love seeing someone transform, seeing them smile and giving them the courage to be beautiful on the outside, even when they can have so many things inside that may have made them feel otherwise. Hair has always been about more than hair. It’s inspiring.

More Businesses: Sister-Owned Visual Studio Captures the Art of Authentic Storytelling

How has the pandemic affected your business?

It jammed me up something terrible! Plus, I wasn’t one of the lucky businesses afforded government help, so there’s that. It’s just been a multitude of things, but I’m grateful for what I’ve been able to get accomplished despite all of that, as well as the loyal customers that I do have. They are the reason I’m still standing.

How can people continue to support your business during this time?

Buy from Hair4theKulture.com . We have recently slashed prices and our products are well below market value for the highest quality virgin hair, bundles, frontals and 360 closures. We have also added Affirm and Quad Pay payment options, and we are adding clothes and accessories. Whatever my customers’ needs and wants, we wish to accommodate them at a reasonable price. After all, we do it for the “kulture,” all cultures. Hair4theKulture is for everyone.

More Stories: A Musical Couple Teaches Kids of All Ages How To Rock Out

What advice would you give to someone who wants to start their own business?

Be passionate, follow your dreams and know that you may have more bad days than good — but trust the process!

This interview has been edited for clarity.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : This Virginia Hair Supply Store Wants To Give Everyone the ‘Courage To Be Beautiful’

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Extensions#Brooklyn#Beautiful People#Beautiful Things#Family Relationships#Business People#Family Businesses#Arizona Couple Turns#Authentic Storytelling#Supply#Obstacles#Saving Money#Miss#Bundles#Clarity#Affirm#Ends#Norfolk#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Housing
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Hair Care
Related
Hair Caredmagazine.com

Meet the Founder of Adwoa Beauty, a Luxe Line of Products for Textured Hair

We first highlighted entrepreneur and haircare guru Julian Addo two years ago, but her haircare line, Adwoa Beauty, deserves a revisit. Since then, Addo’s products have hit the shelves of Sephora in the United States and Canada, earned national beauty awards, and developed a cult following of customers whose natural hair has never looked better.
Hair Caredrugstorenews.com

Focus On: Beauty By Imagination seizes the ‘hair moment’

Officials at Beauty by Imagination, or BBI, know how empowering, transformative and fun the right hair tools, accessories and hair care products can be to a consumer’s everyday hair routine. They also know how to turn this experience into stronger sales and profits for its retail partners. The New York-based...
LifestyleSimply Recipes

Best Online Health Food Stores

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Ask five different people what a health food store is and you’ll likely get five different answers. To some, it’s...
Hair Careyoubeauty.com

Dry Hair? Try These Omega-3 Food Sources for Beauty Boost

There are a lot of hair products on the market claiming to help fix dry hair. But there’s another approach you can use to make your hair shiny. You can shift your diet toward food that makes your hair healthier. Hair Nutrition. Omega-3s are an essential fatty acid. Foods that...
Skin Carethethreetomatoes.com

Budget Beauty: Drug Store Skin Care

We are continuing on our Budget Beauty journey this week and focusing on skincare for less! I went to my local drugstore and put together the ultimate morning/night skincare routine on a budget. Drugstore Skincare product list:. This video is not sponsored, and all products shown are purchased by myself.
Home & Gardenfinancialsamurai.com

Enjoy Your Forever Home For Now, It Will Likely Change

In 2020, we bought a forever home. We found a relatively good deal as panic set in during the first month of lockdown. We decided that if we are going to be cooped up for an unknown period of time, we might as well live in a more comfortable space.
Hair CareTrendHunter.com

K-Beauty Hair Brand Expansions

The K-beauty brand, Daeng Gi Meo Ri, is set to roll out its new hair care set to 450 brick-and-mortar Costco locations in the United States this month. An assortment of premium hair products, as well as the introduction of the KiGold Ginseng blossom Shampoo and Treatment, will be available for purchase.
Hair CareElite Daily

Ulta Beauty's 2021 Gorgeous Hair Event Means 50% Off Living Proof, T3, & More

Every day until May 29, you can find your favorite hair care products 50% off during Ulta Beauty's Gorgeous Hair Event. That means brands like DevaCurl, T3, Living Proof, and so many more will all have items you can score for a major steal. This sale is both online and in store, but it doesn't happen often, so you don't want to miss out.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

Store owner finds stolen bird supplies online

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thousands of dollars of merchandise stolen, but then the items are found for sale, online. About three weeks ago Wild Birds Unlimited in Winston-Salem had over thre thousands dollars worth of bird feed and feeders stolen. But instead of waiting for the police to investigate. They took...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
rolling out

The Black Hair Experience is the new beauty space for women

In an era when Black women embrace a variety of hairstyles and express themselves through their crowning glory, two friends who started with just an idea and a dream have created an interactive exhibit that focuses on the Black hair experience. From interactive photo booths and beauty supply store vibes, Alisha Brooks and Elizabeth Austin-Davis have created a world, The Black Hair Experience, dedicated to celebrating Black hair culture.
CelebrationsRichmond Register

Bright and beautiful, making everyone happy

I hope all the mothers had a great Mother's Day. I am sure this year was different than last year. Due to COVID, I am not sure we even had Mother's Day last year. I know the churches were closed down last year. I know the churches were glad once...
Hair Carewfxb.com

New TikTok Hair Beauty Trend is Dangerous for Your Hair

There’s a brand new trend going around on TikTok and experts are warning against it! People are now trying to dye their hair by using perfume and hair straighteners! It’s not clear if the hack works since it appears to have been started by an influencer who faked the whole thing…but people are still doing it despite the dangers of permanent hair loss!
Makeupgoodhousekeeping.com

Best makeup organisers to store and display your beauty products in

Makeup organisers are the perfect solution if you're looking to streamline your beauty routine and declutter your home in one easy step. Rather than rummaging around in your makeup bag every morning or piling products into your bathroom drawer, try displaying your beauty buys neatly in a chic beauty storage system instead.