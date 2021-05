This is about eating tomatoes and all of the bread, and not chucking away chicken,” says Helen White. “It doesn’t sound that difficult and compared to some other pro-environmental changes it’s actually very doable. It requires a little bit of knowledge and a few skills and tactics, but once you’ve got it you will see the benefits massively.”White – known to her colleagues as the “Food Waste Lady” – is the household food waste special adviser for WRAP (Waste and Resources Action Programme) and she is fighting against one of the biggest environmental issues in the UK: throwing food in...