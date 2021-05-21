Universities Are Failing Software Developers

Technology is evolving at an exponential rate across the world. The number of transistors that fit into a microprocessor was 10,000 in 1971 — in 2017 the number was more than 10 billion. This is known as Moore’s Law, which can be synonymous to the vast growth that technology sees on a daily basis. Today’s software engineers are left with no other option than to make learning a daily practice in the industry. But with so much to learn, how can you know where to start?