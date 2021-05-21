newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Universities Are Failing Software Developers

By Max de Lavenne, Founder, CEO, Buildable Commentary
InformationWeek
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy new software development grads are struggling to land jobs, and how universities can modify their curriculum to set students up for success. Picture this: You’re back in school, taking an advanced computer science seminar at your prestigious university. You’ve spent the better part of a semester topping off your brimming knowledge of coding languages like C++, Java, and Python. Your professor confidently assures the class that the likes of Google, Apple, and Facebook would be lucky (and eager) to hire you with a comfortable six-figure starting salary. Your hours-upon-hours of heads-down coding are finally about to pay off, right?

informationweek.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linfield University#Software Developers#Software Programs#Business Software#Java#Cto#Php#Linfield College#Buildable#Informationweek#Universities#Technology Executives#Employers#Practitioners#Heads Down Coding#Web Apps#Industry Experts#Labs#University Programs#Processes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
News Break
Computers
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
News Break
Computer Science
News Break
Python
Related
Computer ScienceTechRepublic

Developer career 101: How to stand out in the field of software development and engineering

Randall Kanna, author, full stack engineer and product lead, shares her advice for developers of all levels on how to stand out in today's job market. How do you stand out as a developer or software engineer in today's job market? That can be a tough question under normal circumstances. But amid the physically-distanced world of COVID-19 and a post-pandemic world of increased remote and hybrid work, it can be even more challenging to answer.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Custom Software Development Firm Creates Handbook For SaaS Applications

FREDERICK, Md. (PRWEB) May 12, 2021. Orases, a custom software development firm, recently released a handbook for business owners interested in acquiring custom SaaS applications and transitioning to a SaaS business model. This educational guide provides readers with in-depth information on the benefits of developing a custom SaaS application, what to consider when transitioning to a SaaS business model and what to expect during the development of a custom SaaS application.
SoftwareMySanAntonio

OnCall.MD Develops A Virtual Medicine and Telemedicine Software Training Platform for Brenau University

OnCall.MD Develops Software Platform for the Instruction of Telemedicine for Brenau University. OnCall.MD, a leader in the provider telemedicine platform space has successfully developed and delivered a telehealth training platform that accurately simulates virtual consults between providers and patients. It is being deployed as part of the curriculum of Brenau University’s Department of Physician Assistant Studies with the goal of training and equipping a new generation of providers with the skills and know-how to deploy telemedicine as part of their practice.
Computersgitconnected.com

How To Build a Mentor Network as a Software Engineer

Technology is evolving at an exponential rate across the world. The number of transistors that fit into a microprocessor was 10,000 in 1971 — in 2017 the number was more than 10 billion. This is known as Moore’s Law, which can be synonymous to the vast growth that technology sees on a daily basis. Today’s software engineers are left with no other option than to make learning a daily practice in the industry. But with so much to learn, how can you know where to start?
Norfolk, VAodu.edu

Developing Software Primed for Computer Science Major for Success

"My passion for computer science is what helped me push myself to achieve success," Evan Mulloy said. Evan Mulloy graduated with top honors in May with a Bachelor of Science in computer science from Old Dominion University. Mulloy comes from a military family, and both of his parents have college degrees. Calculating the right moves has always been at the center of Mulloy's decisions.
ComputersIBM - United States

Knative 101

This webinar provides a quick overview of Knative and its various features and components. During the hands-on lab, you install Knative to your Kubernetes cluster and deploy a Node.js application to Knative, which scales up when in use and then scales back down to zero when no longer in use.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

5 Best Practices for Feature Engineering in Machine Learning Projects

When approaching a new Machine Learning problem, there is no way of knowing from the beginning what the solution would be unless a variety of different experiments are tried and tested. Over time, practitioners have implemented a variety of different techniques to see what has worked and what has not on the majority of Machine Learning projects. From this, we have been able to generate a set of best practices when performing the Feature Engineering step within a Machine Learning pipeline.
Softwarebizjournals

Charlotte-based Atomized is helping developers deploy software faster

Two Charlotte entrepreneurs are using their background in engineering to disrupt the way developers are launching new software. Nik Kotov and Eddie Herbert are the co-founders of Atomized, a platform that helps developers set up and deploy their applications in the cloud. Kotov said by using the platform, developers can stop spending valuable time setting up infrastructure and focus more on creating their software.
ComputersTechCrunch

Swarmia raises $8M Seed to help software development teams deal with data

Founder Otto Hilska is a serial entrepreneur who started Flowdock (team collaboration product, acquired by Rally Software) and was Smartly.io’s Chief Product Officer. Hilska says many software development organizations could be much more successful if they had a “better visibility to their work and a systematic approach for continuous improvement”.
Softwaretechgig.com

Ushur is hiring for Senior Software Development Engineer; here are the details

Skills - Java, Selenium Web Driver, Python, REST API, and AWS. 4-8 years of software development experience, with at least 3+ years of specific experience in writing automation framework(s) Experience working in a Linux environment. Strong Software development fundamentals, architecture, algorithms, and problem-solving skills. Engineering degree in a related field.
EconomyInc.com

What the Companies that Easily Adapted to Remote Work Had In Common

Most organizational leaders have been pleasantly surprised by their teams' performance during an unexpected year of remote work. While they may have previously believed their organizations couldn't adapt to remote work, the pandemic forced their hands, and many have maintained effective levels of productivity, engagement and collaboration. Whether you are...
Softwaretechgig.com

3 Top reasons to adopt the Agile Software Development approach

In an Agile environment, the development process is broken down into smaller tasks, which brings in more quality and offers greater scope for innovation. The pandemic has transformed the way we work today, and organisations now have increased focus towards Agile adoption even when going through economic challenges. Speed is...
ComputersPosted by
Forbes

A Generative Culture Is A Clean Code Culture

Founder of 7Factor Software, a cloud-native software solutions company, and creator of WellEntry, a Covid health screening app. Generative culture is the elusive noble quest of any tech-driven organization. Every founder, CIO and CTO pursues it, but too often it slips from their grasp. Generative culture helps you recruit and retain the right smart people, then supports them as they solve the right problems. It’s the ethos of high-performing, innovative teams. Fully embodied, it gives you the potential to redefine and dominate your space.
Softwaresuasnews.com

Wingcopter – AI Software Developer

Do you want to shape the future of aviation? Do you share our vision of saving and improving lives through technology with a purpose? Then join our ambitious team of young talents and experienced professionals!. We at Wingcopter design innovative, high-performance drones that are operated all over the world in...
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

“Can I get a data science job with no prior experience?”

Overcoming the chicken and egg problem when job hunting. Looking for an entry-level data science job is difficult. I like to call it the chicken and egg problem, because nobody will give you a job without experience, and you can’t gain experience without a job. Most of the messages I...
Computerstechgig.com

IIT Madras and Rice University jointly develop algorithms for lensless cameras

IIT Madras and Rice University researchers have developed a deep learning algorithm for producing photo- realistic images from the blurred lensless capture. have together developed algorithms for lensless and miniature cameras. The lensless cameras have numerous vision applications in sectors including Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, security, smart wearables and robotics where cost, form- factor, and weight become major constraints, IIT-M said in a release here on Thursday.