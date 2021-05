Bless your heart, Representative Clyde, can we normal tourists get in your office and prop our feet on your desk? Thankee kindly. BYH to John Hood and his syndicated rag. Your opinion pieces read like pseudo-intellectual conservative hackism. You’re just an older Charlie Kirk with a print platform, an intellectually lazy child who borrows Legos from mismatched sets to build absurd, abstract monstrosities and call them art. If you wanna peddle lies and faulty logic why not become a preacher? They get more love than pundits.