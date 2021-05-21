US Treasury to Impose Stricter Tax Reporting Standards for Crypto
Through the new tax reporting requirements, the IRS hopes to bridge the gap between the tax due to the government and the actual funds generated per what citizens report. The US Treasury Department is proposing a new set of tax reporting regulations that will let the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) record the money movement in the digital currency ecosystem. According to the report released by the Treasury Department, cryptocurrency transactions worth as much as $10,000 are now required to be reported to the IRS.www.coinspeaker.com