newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US Treasury to Impose Stricter Tax Reporting Standards for Crypto

Posted by 
Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Through the new tax reporting requirements, the IRS hopes to bridge the gap between the tax due to the government and the actual funds generated per what citizens report. The US Treasury Department is proposing a new set of tax reporting regulations that will let the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) record the money movement in the digital currency ecosystem. According to the report released by the Treasury Department, cryptocurrency transactions worth as much as $10,000 are now required to be reported to the IRS.

www.coinspeaker.com
Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

988
Followers
2K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Treasury#Tax Evasion#Financial Regulation#Government Regulation#Financial Reporting#Taxes#The Treasury Department#Crypto Asset Exchange#Sec#Tax Reporting Regulations#Stricter Sanctions#Crypto Transactions#Crypto Assets#Regulators#Payment Service Accounts#Asset Exchange Accounts#Cryptocurrency Exchanges#Cash Transactions#Taxable Assets#Digital Currency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
IRS
Related
Congress & Courtskshb.com

Treasury is targeting tax evaders, cryptocurrencies in plan to bring in additional $700 billion

The Treasury Department is planning to crack down on tax cheats, and hopes the efforts will raise an additional $700 billion for the government. In a report published Thursday, the agency outlined several policies they are working on that aim to close the so-called “tax gap”; the difference between what taxpayers owe to the federal government and what they actually pay.
House RentPosted by
pymnts

Treasury Department Issues $6.1 Billion To Help Renters, Landlords

The Department of the Treasury announced Friday (May 21) that it has distributed $6.1 billion to help landlords and tenants through the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program. Part of the American Rescue Plan, the $21.6 billion ERA program is designed to prevent evictions and “ensure basic housing security for millions...
Income Taxswfinstitute.org

US Treasury Sec Yellen Proposes 15 Percent Global Minimum Tax on Companies

United States Secretary of the Treasury Yellen proposed that countries agree to a 15% global minimum corporate tax in international negotiations. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which is heavily influenced by European governments, floated a 12.5% global minimum corporate tax. Ireland, with a 12.5% corporate rate and key profit generator for the island, was not happy about the 21% rate that the Biden administration had previously proposed for global income earned by U.S. companies.
U.S. Politicsaba.com

Treasury Report Offers Limited Details on ABA-Opposed Tax Reporting Proposal

The Treasury Department today released a report further detailing its proposals to shrink the tax gap as part of the American Families Plan that was unveiled by President Biden last month. Among other things, the plan calls for a new reporting requirement that would require financial institutions to report information on account flows, including earnings from investment and business activities—an idea opposed by the American Bankers Association and several other financial trade associations based on the information provided by the administration to date. The report provided only limited operational details, and reserved “significant flexibility for the [Treasury] Secretary and the IRS to design new reporting requirements.”
U.S. PoliticsSFGate

Treasury targets tax cheating in proposal it hopes will bring in $700 billion

WASHINGTON - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced a plan to raise $700 billion through new tax-compliance measures, a potentially key source of revenue for the Biden administration's multitrillion-dollar spending proposals. In a 22-page report, Treasury officials identified a number of policies to increase enforcement aimed at closing the "tax...
U.S. Politicsnewsnifty.com

US Treasury wants cryptocurrency transfers of over $10,000 to be reported to the IRS

During a meeting yesterday the U.S. Treasury Department announced for the first time that any cryptocurrency transaction worth $10,000 or more will need to be reported to the IRS. Throughout the report on tax compliance proposals, the agency said cryptocurrency presents a significant detection problem by facilitating illegal activity generally, including tax evasion.
U.S. Politicsswfinstitute.org

Yellen Wants Every Crypto Transfer Over 10K to be Reported to IRS

In a proposal by the U.S. Treasury, they are looking to have any transfers of at least US$ 10,000 in cryptocurrencies, which includes Bitcoin, Ether, and Dogecoin, to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for tax purposes. “As with cash transactions, businesses that receive crypto assets with a fair-market value of more than $10,000 would also be reported on,” The Treasury Department said. Cash transactions in excess of US$ 10,000 are already subject to IRS reporting requirements.
Income TaxUS News and World Report

U.S. Treasury Floats Global Corporate Tax of at Least 15%

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday offered to accept a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% during international negotiations, a rate significantly below its proposed 21% minimum for U.S. multinational firms. The department said the proposal was made during an Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development...
U.S. PoliticsArs Technica

Crypto payments above $10,000 would be reported to IRS under Treasury plan

The Biden administration wants businesses to report cryptocurrency transactions with values of at least $10,000 to the Internal Revenue Service. "Cryptocurrency already poses a significant detection problem by facilitating illegal activity broadly including tax evasion," the US Treasury Department said in its proposal for implementing the tax compliance initiatives in President Biden's American Families Plan. The larger Biden plan still needs approval from Congress.
MarketsCoinDesk

Crypto in Recovery?; Treasury Proposal, China Update

"All About Bitcoin" is closely watching bitcoin markets as they learn of a U.S. Treasury proposal affecting businesses that accept more than $10K in crypto, and what to make of reports that may or may not be accurate about a new anti-crypto crackdown in China? Manuel Bejarano of Sino Global Capital helps to clear up that confusion. Plus, does "The Bitcoin Sign Guy" have a new message for U.S. regulators? We'll hear from the sign guy himself, Christian Langalis.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

U.S. Wants to Tighten Crypto Currency Regulations, Explores Own Digital Currency

When capitalization of popular cryptocurrencies hit trillions of dollars, they immediately attract attention of various government agencies and taxation authorities that aim to regulate and tax them. According to a report from Reuters, this week the U.S. Treasury proposed to treat cryptocurrency deals like cash deals and report all sizeable transfers to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Meanwhile, the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve said that cryptocurrencies pose risks to financial stability.
Marketsstaradvertiser.com

Bitcoin pares gains as Treasury seeks to toughen tax compliance

Crypto markets remained volatile and gave back some of their gains today after the U.S. Treasury Department called for stronger tax compliance within the space. Bitcoin hovered near $39,400 as investors tried to make sense of the crash Wednesday that wiped away billions and shattered the notion of crypto as a maturing asset class. The coin retreated from intra-day highs of around $42,500 after the Treasury said the Biden administration’s proposal to strengthen tax compliance includes a requirement for transfers of at least $10,000 of cryptocurrency to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service.
Congress & Courtscryptobriefing.com

Treasury Calls for $10K Bitcoin Transfers to be Disclosed to IRS

The U.S. Treasury is proposing tough ruling on cryptocurrencies, citing tax evasion risks. The U.S. Treasury Department is taking aim at cryptocurrencies. In a report on tax-enforcement proposals posted Thursday, the government body said that it wants cryptocurrency transactions worth $10,000 or more to be reported to the Inland Revenue Service. The Treasury’s update claimed that there are tax evasion risks associated with digital assets. The statement read:
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Fed's Powell says digital currency is a 'complement' to the dollar, 'not a replacement'

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank will release a research paper this summer on developing digital currency. "We are committed at the Federal Reserve to hearing a wide range of voices on this important issue before making any decision on whether and how to move forward with a U.S. CBDC," he said in a video statement Thursday on central bank digital currencies.