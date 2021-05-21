US Treasury to Impose Stricter Tax Reporting Standards for Crypto

The Treasury Department today released a report further detailing its proposals to shrink the tax gap as part of the American Families Plan that was unveiled by President Biden last month. Among other things, the plan calls for a new reporting requirement that would require financial institutions to report information on account flows, including earnings from investment and business activities—an idea opposed by the American Bankers Association and several other financial trade associations based on the information provided by the administration to date. The report provided only limited operational details, and reserved “significant flexibility for the [Treasury] Secretary and the IRS to design new reporting requirements.”