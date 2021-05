We're sure you know that one of these exists in downtown Lansing right? Outside and right above The Nuthouse. Same vibe and style just not the same artists. According to Lansing's City Pulse, the 12-by-28 foot "Greetings From Lansing" sign has been there since October 2015 (you should really go downtown more often) and was put there as part of a project spearheaded by Downtown Lansing Inc., with assistance from LEAP -the Lansing Economic Area Partnership.