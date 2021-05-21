More people can buy life insurance thanks to digital
Two recent pieces of industry news have me thinking about the role of technology – and money – in helping bring life insurance to the masses. First, Ethos, one of the new breed, digital-native life insurers, raised another $200 millionin VC funding. Amazingly, nine-digit raises are no longer a novelty in Insurtech; nor did this raise help Ethos become part of the coveted unicorn club – now so populated it is resembling a petting zoo – because it was already there! The new funding is, however, helping position the company to insure its next one million customers – an exciting and important prospect.www.dig-in.com