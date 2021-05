Founder & CEO of Sojourn Companies. Building solutions for the modern day digital nomad. Living a life untethered. “If there is one thing that Amazon.com is about it’s an obsessive attention to the customer experience.” Over two decades ago, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, gave what is now a famous interview to CNBC where he stressed that Amazon would win by obsessing over the customer experience. Bezos knew that what really matters is how the end-user feels, and that understanding has propelled Amazon to become one of the largest companies in the world.