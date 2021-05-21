Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash differentials plunge to 5-week low

SINGAPORE, May 21 (Reuters) - Asia's jet fuel cash differentials slumped to their lowest in more than a month on Friday, as regional aviation demand continued to face headwinds from renewed COVID-19 restrictions. A recent resurgence in coronavirus cases has prompted several Asian countries to reimpose lockdown measures, rattling the already struggling aviation sector even further. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to 21 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, the biggest discounts since April 16. Discounts were at 14 cents on Thursday. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel in Singapore dropped to $6.43 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from $6.66 per barrel a day earlier. The cracks, however, gained 4.6% this week in their eighth consecutive weekly rise, Refinitiv Eikon data showed, partly supported by steady arbitrage shipments to Europe and the U.S. West Coast. BARCLAYS SEES OIL DEMAND RECOVERY DESPITE ASIA WOES - A gradual oil demand recovery is largely on track as economies reopen, British bank Barclays said on Friday, adding that it remained constructive on oil prices despite rising coronavirus cases across Asia and potential return of Iranian supplies. - The bank, however, lowered its demand estimates for the Emerging Markets Asia (ex-China) region, flagging risks of further downside if the recent surge in infections persisted. ARA INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA dropped 3% to 2.03 million tonnes in the week ended May 20, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA rose 3.5% on-week to 967,000 tonnes. TENDERS - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) has amended a tender seeking 280,000 barrels of 500 ppm gasoil for delivery in Colombo. The delivery laycan has been amended to July 1-2, from June 25-26 earlier. The revised tender closes on June 1 and will remain valid for three days. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Two gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - India's crude oil imports in April were little changed from the previous month as a second COVID-19 wave forced several states to impose mobility restrictions, stemming fuel demand and leading to larger stockpiles. - Oil prices steadied slightly on Friday after three days of losses, but were on track for a weekly fall as investors braced for the return of Iranian crude supplies after officials said Iran and world powers made progress on a nuclear deal. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 68.99 -2.13 -2.99 71.12 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.2 -0.01 0.46 -2.19 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 69.2 -2.13 -2.99 71.33 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.99 -0.01 0.51 -1.98 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 69.33 -2.13 -2.98 71.46 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.86 -0.01 0.54 -1.85 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 71.34 -2.14 -2.91 73.48 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.15 -0.02 -11.76 0.17 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 68.56 -2.25 -3.18 70.81 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.21 -0.07 50.00 -0.14 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)