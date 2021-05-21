Fed to Introduce Discussion Paper on Capacities of Digital Dollar
A report by Bison Trails reveals that 80% of Central Banks are exploring CBDC use. The United States Federal Reserve (Fed) has announced that it plans to issue a paper discussing the potential issuance of a digital dollar. The paper is set to be released this summer. In a statement posted on the Federal Reserve website on Thursday, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell revealed that the Federal Reserve was studying advancements made in technology and payments systems to better deliver on its charge as the core payment services provider and issuer authority of the US dollar.www.coinspeaker.com