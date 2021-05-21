newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Fed to Introduce Discussion Paper on Capacities of Digital Dollar

Posted by 
Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A report by Bison Trails reveals that 80% of Central Banks are exploring CBDC use. The United States Federal Reserve (Fed) has announced that it plans to issue a paper discussing the potential issuance of a digital dollar. The paper is set to be released this summer. In a statement posted on the Federal Reserve website on Thursday, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell revealed that the Federal Reserve was studying advancements made in technology and payments systems to better deliver on its charge as the core payment services provider and issuer authority of the US dollar.

www.coinspeaker.com
Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

988
Followers
2K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Financial Technology#Monetary System#Digital Technology#Develop Technology#Bison Trails#Central Banks#Cbdc#The Federal Reserve#Federal Reserve Board#European#Mit#Financial Stability#Payment Systems#Commercial Banks#Finance#Banking#Innovations#Cryptocurrencies#Privacy Considerations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Related
U.S. PoliticsPine Tree

Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell on Federal Reserve’s Response to Technological Advances in Global Payments Landscape

Washington, DC…Technological advances are driving rapid change in the global payments landscape. The Federal Reserve is studying these developments and exploring ways that it might refine its role as a core payment services provider and as the issuing authority for U.S. currency. “As the central bank of the United States, the Federal Reserve is charged with promoting monetary and financial stability and the safety and efficiency of the payment system,” Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell said Thursday in a video message. “In pursuit of these core functions we have been carefully monitoring and adapting to the technological innovations now transforming the world of payments, finance, and banking.”
U.S. Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

Government should recognize cryptocurrency for what it is: Critical infrastructure

The past 12 months have been a dizzying ride for cryptocurrency. With coin prices enjoying a meteoric price rise, the press, major investors and governments alike have begun to include cryptocurrencies in their daily parlance. New York state granted PayPal a license to facilitate cryptocurrency transactions, meaning the payments giant’s more than 300 million users are able to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency. This came after its competitor Square generated substantial revenue after doing the same thing in 2018, as well as the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC)’s announcement that U.S. banks may custody cryptocurrency assets on behalf of customers. Since then, there have also been rumblings that the OCC may soon prohibit banks from discriminating against business customers in “legal but disfavored” industries such as cryptocurrency. More recently, and most notably, Kraken became the first U.S.-based exchange to charter a bank.
StocksPosted by
pymnts

Volatile Crypto Markets Grab Attention Of Central Bankers, Investors

Investors aren’t the only ones paying more attention to cryptocurrency trading lately, as a span of wild market gyrations has increasingly put this budding asset class on the radar of central bankers in the US, Europe, China, India and more. On the extreme end of this newfound intervention, Paytm Payments...
Chinatheedgemarkets.com

Digital yuan won’t replace US dollar, ex-Bank of China chief says

(May 22): China has never aimed to challenge the US dollar’s status as the international reserve currency with the development of a digital yuan, Xiaochuan Zhou, former governor of the People’s Bank of China, said during a forum at Tsinghua University in Beijing on Saturday. Zhou said the development of...
MarketsMotley Fool

Fed Working on Crypto-Like 'Digital Dollar'

America may develop its own digital currency. Read on to learn more about the Federal Reserve's announcement on a digital dollar. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced yesterday that the Fed is exploring the creation of a U.S. digital dollar. This would essentially be a cryptocurrency controlled by the central bank.
Economyaba.com

Federal Reserve to Explore Central Bank Digital Currency

The Federal Reserve plans to publish this summer a discussion paper exploring the implications of issuing a U.S. central bank digital currency, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in a statement today. The paper will complement Federal Reserve research that is already underway to understand how a central bank digital...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
pymnts

Fed's Powell Wants New Input On Digital Currencies

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell wants more input on digital currencies as the new form of money gains in popularity, according to a Thursday (May 20) press release. In a video posted Thursday, the Fed chair said the agency had been looking at all the changes happening with digital currencies.
U.S. PoliticsFinancial Times

Powell advances Fed consideration of US central bank digital currency

Jay Powell on Thursday accelerated the Federal Reserve’s consideration of a possible digital version of the dollar that would be controlled by the US central bank. The Fed chair said it would seek public comment on the idea, amid pressure from some US lawmakers and growing interest in so-called central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) around the world.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar comes down from Fed minutes high

The dollar lost ground on Thursday, hovering just above a multi-month low following Wednesday's bounce prompted by the release of U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes. In those minutes, from the Fed's most recent monetary policy meeting, several policymakers said a discussion about reducing the pace of asset purchases would be appropriate "at some point" if the U.S. economic recovery continues to gain momentum. read more.
U.S. PoliticsCoinTelegraph

Fed will issue discussion paper on benefits and risks of CBDC, says Jerome Powell

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the government body is moving forward with research to implement a central bank digital currency. In an announcement from the Fed today, Powell said the Federal Reserve Board would be issuing a discussion paper sometime this summer, calling for the U.S. public to comment “on issues related to payments, financial inclusion, data privacy, and information security.” While the Fed chair said crypto was not a “convenient way to make payments” given its volatility, he was seemingly more open to stablecoins and a central bank digital currency, or CBDC.
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Fed's Powell says digital currency is a 'complement' to the dollar, 'not a replacement'

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank will release a research paper this summer on developing digital currency. "We are committed at the Federal Reserve to hearing a wide range of voices on this important issue before making any decision on whether and how to move forward with a U.S. CBDC," he said in a video statement Thursday on central bank digital currencies.
U.S. Politicsbankingdive.com

Fed paper this summer aims to spur 'broad conversation' on CBDC

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell shifted his tack slightly Thursday on the topic of creating a central bank digital currency, saying the Fed will issue a paper this summer designed to “stimulate broad conversation” about it. In a brief video and statement posted Thursday on the Fed’s website, Powell seemed...
U.S. Politicsbitcoinist.com

Breaking: U.S. FED Will Publish Report On Cryptocurrencies In Summer

Per a press release issued by the U.S. Federal Reserve (FED), represented by its Chairman Jerome Powell, the institution will publish a “response” to the advances made in the crypto industry. The document claims that the global payments landscape has “driving rapid change”. Thus, the institution will explore mechanisms to “refine its role”. Powell said the following on the document:
Marketsledgerinsights.com

BIS digital currency paper predicts money will be unbundled

Today the BIS published a working paper entitled “The digitalization of money,” in which the unbundling of money is predicted. Fiat money is expected to have three sets of functions. It should act as a store of value, a medium of exchange, and a unit of account. However, as cryptocurrencies are already showing, some digital currencies or money might provide the store of value function. Others may be used as a medium of exchange for payments—hence the conclusion re unbundling.