People are going to love this or hate this - there is no in between. You are a pickle person or you are not. I like pickles, and this is booze so I am in. What started as an April Fool's joke - is now becoming a reality. This summer, Hard Pickle Seltzer will be on select shelves. I say select because only 10,000 12-packs to be made available. That is a bit of pickle don't you think?