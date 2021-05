With the resilience of the multifamily sector of the commercial real estate industry, alternative financing options have emerged more aggressively than ever, serving more specialized needs, including critical interim financing. Due to recent cap rate compression and pent up funds flow demand in the multifamily space, most multifamily deals trading with significant cash flow constraints with the agencies, namely Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. As a result, they cannot seem to compete on terms since pricing has become aligned with how aggressive the private debt funds have gotten in recent months and how aggressively priced multifamily deals have become overall.