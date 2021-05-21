Not a Redditor or a hedge fund, but it was a Mormon church in Utah that saw its investment in Gamestop shares zoom 10 fold. (they turned $870,000 into $8.7 million in mere months)

The cryptocurrency community has launched a scathing attack on Elon Musk accusing him of influencing the market. The billionaire’s antics have sent Dogecoin and Bitcoin on a roller coaster this month. Elon’s sudden U-turn decision on May 12 saying Tesla will no longer accept bitcoin for purchasing its cars resulted in a fierce selloff of the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin sunk by 20% after the announcement, which has had a lot of crypto investors worried. They fear that SEC won’t get involved in the cryptocurrency world and the narcissistic billionaire can keep crashing the crypto market with his irresponsible tweets. Some people have decided to take things into their own hands and stop Elon from “irresponsibly manipulating” the market; how they wish to achieve that is by creating a new cryptocurrency. Do you see the irony, already!