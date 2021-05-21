How Would A Tetris X Jenga Mashup Work? Something Like Trenga Unlimited, Probably

*Spoilers for Age of Calamity’s Playable Characters!*. While the reception to the story of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has been somewhat mixed amongst Zelda fans, one thing that I don’t think anyone could complain about is the amount of playable characters to choose from. With eighteen options and more on the way, the amount of moves, weapons, and combos you can pull off with all these different characters is pretty amazing. This got me thinking about Super Smash Bros. and how lame it’s been to have been a Zelda fan playing Smash with no new playable characters being added since really the days of Melee,