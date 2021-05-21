How Would A Tetris X Jenga Mashup Work? Something Like Trenga Unlimited, Probably
With Fortnite merrily mashing together the biggest brand in Epic's ever-expanding metaverse, it's no surprise to see famous crossovers popping up all over the place these days. While not an official crossover, upcoming Switch puzzler Trenga Unlimited looks to blend the gameplay of everyone's favourite block-faller — albeit with with blocks falling into 3D space 'away' from you (more like Tetrisphere or Virtual Boy's 3D Tetris) — with possibly the world's most famous physical block-based game, Jenga. And everything's underwater. Natch.www.nintendolife.com