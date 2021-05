For the last 24 hours, my Twitter feed has been inundated with that video of AJ and Curtis Pritchard ‘acting’ on Hollyoaks. I’ve seen the scene described as ‘cursed’, likened to ‘barely a C at GCSE drama’, and some have even compared it to those drama groups, who visit schools to warn about the dangers of drugs. Yes, if I’m being honest, the acting is laughable -just how can two brothers fail to have on-screen chemistry? - But this particular joke is not funny to graduates who are pained to watch another example of favouritism, cronyism, nepotism, or whatever you want to call it, in the industry.