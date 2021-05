Cbssports.com released its rankings of the top 25 Power Five head coaches in the country going into the 2021 football season and as Texas A&M gets better as a program so does Jimbo Fisher's already sterling reputation as the boss of the Aggies' program. Fisher is rated as the sixth best head football coach around and he moved up one spot from the 2020 rankings after getting his program to the cusp of the college football playoffs.