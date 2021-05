Regé-Jean Page may not be returning to Bridgerton, but he is certainly racking up the awards for his role as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings. The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards were held at the Palladium in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 16, and Page won another acting award, this time for Best Breakthrough Performance for his work in Bridgerton. Other winners of the night included Chadwick Boseman, who earned posthumous awards for his roles in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; To All the Boys: Always and Forever, which won Best Movie; and plenty of Marvel-centric wins for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Wandavision.