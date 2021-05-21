Woman gets prison time for embezzlement
A Simi Valley woman convicted of stealing nearly $400,000 from a previous employer will spend almost four years in state prison. On May 14, Tara Elaine Nykoluk was sentenced to three years and eight months for felony embezzlement, forgery and an excessive taking allegation, the Ventura County district attorney's office said. The 45-year-old woman was convicted by a jury April 15 of three felony counts of embezzlement and one count of forgery, according to Ventura County court records. The charges stem from a joint investigation by the Simi Valley Police Department and the DA office's fraud and technology crimes unit.