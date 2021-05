Collaborations between beer and whiskey makers often yield mixed results. Far too often, the hops influence or some other variable will hijack the process, and the well-intended experiment loses the plot. Colorado’s Left Hand Brewing and its well-respected Milk Stout Nitro have been around for quite a bit, and the people behind Foundry may appear to be new on the block but have been around for a spell: the man behind the brand, Scott Bush, was the founder of Templeton Rye. After selling the company in 2016, he moved on to begin this new venture. Thus far, only rum, vodka, and gin have been produced, with this being the first whisky offering.