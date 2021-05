The two leading candidates to succeed Angela Merkel are presenting a distinct choice about Germany's role in the world, between pragmatic continuity and a more assertive stance, particularly with regard to China and Russia. Merkel's conservatives with their candidate Armin Laschet, 60, and the Greens' challenger, Annalena Baerbock, 40, are neck-and-neck in the polls four months before a general election that will mark the end of the veteran chancellor's era. Both have limited experience in global politics. Laschet was a member of the European Parliament in the early 2000s and now leads Germany's most populous state. Baerbock served as the assistant to a Green MEP from 2005 to 2008 and holds a degree in international law from the London School of Economics.