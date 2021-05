A proposed ordinance allowing beekeeping in certain residential areas of Simi Valley is causing a buzz among some community members. On Monday, the City Council will review possible municipal code amendments that would permit beekeeping activities on residential lots outside the animal overlay zone that are 10,000 square feet or larger, which equates to a little less than a quarter of an acre. A minimum lot size would not be required within the animal overlay zone. The new regulations stipulate that a beekeeper would be allowed to have an apiary with up to two hives. Each hive could house a queen and between 20,000 and 60,000 bees, according to city officials.