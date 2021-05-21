IN OTHER MATTERS

“I can’t help It if I’m still in love with you.” The strains of the South Laguna Garden Band singing the Hank Williams classic soared over Bluebird Park on Sunday. The first gathering since the President said we no longer have to mask up if we’re vaccinated, and the first concert at Bluebird Park since the shutdown. Tears started to come and we had to dance. We saw our old friends. We saw in person for the first time people we had only met on Zoom. We felt more deeply than ever before how much we are in love with our community and the Laguna way of life.