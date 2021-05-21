newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

IN OTHER MATTERS

By wpeditor
simivalleyacorn.com
 1 day ago

In addition to hearing from District Attorney Erik Nasarenko, the City Council had a fairly busy meeting on Monday. It lasted four hours and the most buzzed-about item on the agenda—a proposed ordinance that would allow beekeeping in certain residential areas—was approved by a 4-1 vote. Councilmember Ruth Luevanos dissented,...

www.simivalleyacorn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Attorney#Beekeeping#The City Council#The Youth Council#Hearing#Youth Council Members#Youth Council News#Mind#Annual Salary#Bees#Residential Areas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsThegardenisland.com

County awards $500,000 for rental assistance

LIHU‘E — The Kaua‘i Police Department, in partnership with the Kaua‘i County Housing Agency, awarded Women In Need a grant of $500,000 to provide housing support to houseless individuals and families. The Hilina‘i Kaua‘i Housing Program will provide housing vouchers to eligible houseless individuals and families. Vouchers will last for...
New Shoreham, RIBlock Island Times

Town revokes mask mandate

The Town Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to revoke the town’s mask mandate. Emergency Ordinance III of the Town of New Shoreham Adopted June 24, 2020 called for masks to be worn in public places both indoors and outdoors. With the new guidelines issued by the CDC and the state of Rhode Island in recent days, Town Manager Maryanne Crawford told the councilors she didn’t believe they could keep the ordinance in effect any longer.
Laguna Beach, CAlagunabeachindy.com

Opinion: Village Matters

“I can’t help It if I’m still in love with you.” The strains of the South Laguna Garden Band singing the Hank Williams classic soared over Bluebird Park on Sunday. The first gathering since the President said we no longer have to mask up if we’re vaccinated, and the first concert at Bluebird Park since the shutdown. Tears started to come and we had to dance. We saw our old friends. We saw in person for the first time people we had only met on Zoom. We felt more deeply than ever before how much we are in love with our community and the Laguna way of life.
PoliticsWest Hawaii Today

Landfill lawyers’ money approved: Council OKs another $200k for contract negotiations

Contract negotiations with Waste Management Inc. have already resulted in some savings, a county official told the County Council on Wednesday. Environmental Management Director Ramzi Mansour said the county is already seeing savings on charges for tonnage and target percentages of trash to be delivered to the West Hawaii landfill since contract negotiations began in 2019. Mansour appeared before the council to request approval to add $200,000 more to the $300,000 the county’s already spent on outside legal consultant to handle contract negotiations.
Titusville, PATitusville Herald

Primarily a write-in

With 100% of Titusville precincts reporting Tuesday’s Primary Election unofficial results, the future members of Titusville City Council are still unknown. Just one current council member’s name was on the ballot — Sara Jones. Jones is seeking to continue her time on council with a four-year seat. As of press...
Ada, OKThe Ada News

City removes mask mandate

An ordinance requiring citizens to wear a mask in public in the City of Ada was removed the City Council Monday at their monthly meeting. An ordinance amending ordinance 20-06 and subsequent amendments, which added/amended section 62-137, “coronavirus (covid19)” to article iv, “emergency management” of chapter 62, “public safety”, by amending and replacing the existing section 62-137 in its entirety with certain restrictions upon businesses and citizens of the city of ada for the protection of the public health; setting fine for the violation of said requirements, duties and restrictions; establishing ordinance end date; authorizing city manager to modify city services as needed in response to the state of emergency, including, but not limited to, hours of operation, public access, and employee working conditions; allowing for severability; and declaring an emergency.
Politics895thelake.ca

Council Says No To New Sawmill

City Council has officially said no to a temporary use by-law request, which would have allowed a sawmill on Whitehead Road just north of Highway 17 East. Councillor Rory McMillan says he’s not against a sawmill, just not at the proposed location. “I did take the opportunity to visit the...
Politicsclovisroundup.com

City Council Discusses American Rescue Plan Spending

The Clovis City Council discussed guidelines for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) funds during its Monday, May 17 meeting. Clovis is receiving $17.3 million from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package approved by President Joe Biden in March. The City will receive its funds in two separate payments of...
Seymour, MOWebster County Citizen

- Businesses bond

It’s evident that Seymour’s business community wants to know one another. That was apparent last Tuesday, May 11, when a business-roundtable event sponsored by the city of Seymour drew 32 visitors to council chambers at Seymour City Hall, nearly filling the room to capacity as business owners got to know one another in the close setting.
Idaho County, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

LETTER: The Second Amendment matters

On Feb. 24, the chairman of the Idaho County Commissioners published an Op/Ed in our weekly newspaper. In this opinion, the chairman was critical of local efforts to prevent infringements on their Second Amendment protections. Being a strong supporter of gun ownership, I was a little offended especially with the use of the word “feel-good.” I also had to admit, that as a new resident, I really did not know all the facts of the situation and an objective investigation was warranted.
Pawhuska, OKPawhuska Journal

Pawhuska Chamber hires Bland to succeed Joni Nash

Kelly Bland, executive director of Osage County Tourism, last week accepted an offer to become the next executive director of the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce. Her stated intention is to hold both posts at once. “This is what fuels me,” Bland told county Tourism Oversight Committee members regarding the additional...
Burnsville, MNhometownsource.com

Burnsville’s COVID-19 share is $8 million

Burnsville officials have many unanswered questions about the city’s latest round of federal COVID-19 relief. But after more than a year of providing public services during a pandemic, some uncertainty over how $8.04 million can be spent is a good problem to have. That’s Burnsville’s allocation from the $1.9 trillion...
Steubenville, OHheraldstaronline.com

Property matters addressed by council

STEUBENVILLE — City officials are hoping to be in position soon for the final reading of an ordinance conveying two strips of land on University Boulevard to the Jefferson County Port Authority, which would then sell the property to Franciscan University of Steubenville. FUS officials previously said the land —...
PoliticsLockport Union-Sun

MAILBAG: Experience matters in judicial contest

I, Nathan Cudzilo, a registered Conservative, am voting for Mike Benedict in this year’s primary election for County Court Judge because he’s the most qualified and experienced for the position. I’ve had lengthy conversations with Mike about his legal career, and it’s impressive. Mike is both a legal scholar and an accomplished trial attorney. As a defense attorney, he has actually fought in court to uphold the constitutional rights of his clients. As a law clerk, he’s advised a former county judge on complex constitutional issues. I can’t find any proof that his opponent has experience in criminal law or arguing constitutional law issues.
Langdon, NDcavaliercountyextra.com

City Commission holds meeting

The Langdon City Commission met Monday, May 10, 2021, for their regularly scheduled meeting. The department reports started with the street department reporting that they have been patching potholes, getting mowers out and ready, and setting out (watch for children) signs. Street also reported changing the 13th Avenue and 11th Street intersection from yield signs to STOP signs as there’s a lot of children in the area. ​The sewer department has been cleaning out the old water plant before demolition. Other than that, all has been regular operation. As stated at the last meeting the sanitation department is now on their summer schedule that can be found on the city website.
PoliticsStandard-Speaker

Make money matters clear

State legislators trying to strip the executive branch of much of its discretion regarding emergency management have complained that the Wolf administration has been insufficiently transparent in its handling of the COVID-19 public health crisis. There is some truth to that. But legislators would have more credibility on matters of...
Politicsrhinotimes.com

Vaughan’s Plan To Make Race Based Grants May Have Legal Problem

Mayor Nancy Vaughan wants to set aside a separate fund for minority owned and led businesses and nonprofits from the $56.6 million American Relief Act money. But her plan may have hit a bump in the road to her plan to distribute some American Rescue Plan money based on race.
Maplesville, ALClanton Advertiser

Maplesville Council considers contracts

The Maplesville Town Council unanimously approved specifications for a garbage collection service bid during a meeting on May 10. Council member John Caudle was absent. Bids for the garbage contract will be opened at the July 12 meeting. The contract had been reviewed by the town attorney prior to the...
Malibu, CAMalibu Times

Letter: Facts Should Matter

Facts should matter, but they don’t seem to these days. In referring to Reva Feldman’s departure as city manager, last week’s letter to the editor by Sam Kaplan falsely referenced, “the thin if insincere praise she received when exiting.” That is simply not true. Nothing could be further from the truth.
PoliticsScranton Times

County tourism chief Wampole will retire

Ted Wampole will retire as executive director of the Luzerne County Convention & Visitors Bureau as of Aug. 1, county Manager David Pedri announced Wednesday. The 61-year-old said he and his wife will fulfill a longtime goal of relocating to North Carolina’s Outer Banks by the end of this summer.