Dallas Stars ready to finish their story next season

Tyler Seguin says he thinks the past two seasons of Dallas Stars hockey would make for a good book. The 2019-20 season started with eight losses in nine games, followed by 11 wins in 12 games. The coach was fired at midseason for conduct detrimental to the team -- it was later revealed that the firing was due to an addiction to alcohol. Then the season was abruptly halted for the COVID-19 pandemic. It restarted with Dallas in the Edmonton bubble, where they stunned the NHL with a run through the Western Conference to the Stanley Cup Final, only to lose to the Tampa Bay Lightning.