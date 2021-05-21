newsbreak-logo
NHL

Dallas Stars ready to finish their story next season

By Greg Wyshynski
ESPN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler Seguin says he thinks the past two seasons of Dallas Stars hockey would make for a good book. The 2019-20 season started with eight losses in nine games, followed by 11 wins in 12 games. The coach was fired at midseason for conduct detrimental to the team -- it was later revealed that the firing was due to an addiction to alcohol. Then the season was abruptly halted for the COVID-19 pandemic. It restarted with Dallas in the Edmonton bubble, where they stunned the NHL with a run through the Western Conference to the Stanley Cup Final, only to lose to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

