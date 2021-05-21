newsbreak-logo
Allentown, state police joint patrols result in multiple arrests on illegal gun, fleeing charges

By Andrew Scott
Allentown Morning Call
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday marked the first day of this year’s joint patrols between Allentown and state police, leading to several arrests on charges of illegal gun possession and fleeing. Darryl Daniels, 16, of the 200 block of North Tenth Street, was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, carrying an unlicensed gun and gun possession by a minor. These charges stem from gunshots fired April 8 in the 700 block of North Seventh Street.

