The San Francisco 49ers signed former USC wide receiver Marqise Lee to a one-year contract on Monday after he tried out for the team during the 49ers rookie minicamp. The 49ers waived wideout Austin Proehl on Monday to make room for Lee on their 90-man roster. Lee was one of the few who opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He signed with the New England Patriots as a free agent prior to the 2020 season, and was released by the team in March.