Thank You for Your faithfulness. Thank You for never giving up on us. Thank You for loving us, despite our inability to be perfect. Thank You for Jesus Christ, who paid the price for our sin. We are deeply grateful for His sacrifice. We pray we would look to Jesus as an example of how to love each other unconditionally. We pray we would understand just how great our legacy of love truly is. We pray others would be impacted by the love we share in our marriage relationship. We pray our legacy of love draws others closer to You in Jesus’ name AMEN!