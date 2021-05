We are so thrilled to announce that we will be launching Go Oshkosh Kids through a partnership with the Women’s Fund of Oshkosh!. We’re excited to be working with an organization dedicated to improving the lives of women, girls, and all members of the communities in Winnebago County through philanthropy, grant-making, and education. Their support of our mission to promote families’ health and connection as the foundation of building strong communities will help us reach even more community members with a team focused on the Oshkosh area.