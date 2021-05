If you're in the market for a new Wear OS smartwatch and happen to like classically styled watches, then the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle is going to be for you. Fossil is one of the few Wear OS watchmakers out there that continues to produce not only good-looking wearables but also adds top-of-the-line specs to the equation. The Carlyle has a classic look that can work for almost any occasion with swappable bands, snappy performance, and a speaker for calls. Fossil has some other great choices as well. Whether it's a sports focus, fashion, or even a hybrid watch — Fossil has an option for you.