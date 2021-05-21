Put away the air fryer. We went in search of the best fries in the Lehigh Valley, and found them

When it comes to truly good food, “simple” is almost always deceptive.

Take the duck fat fries at Two Rivers Brewing in Easton. They are just fries, right?

Wrong.

They aren’t just potatoes cut into strips, fried and salted. Two Rivers’ duck-fat fries are impossibly perfect, checking off every box that fabulous fries need to have.

It’s time to give Lehigh Valley’s perfect fries the spotlight. We reached out to readers to find out what fries they believe are superb around here.

Before we get to the list, let’s go through some universal truths:

The facts about fries

Fries must be crispy on the outside and soft inside. If there’s any floppiness to the fries, then it’s a no. If they are greasy or you can taste heavy oil, also a no.

The fries need to be salty, of course, but also seasoned and balanced in flavor — with maybe a little garlic or even herbs if you’re being fancy.

Fries can take many shapes and styles: From waffle-cut to shoestring.

For purposes of this story, we’re focusing on a traditional french fry cut, which would be strips cut about a 1/4 to 1/2 inch or so thick. Hand-cut fries make a big difference too in the freshness of the flavor. While other varieties of potato make great fries (ahem, sweet potato), we’re focusing on traditional fries, usually made with Russet or Idaho potatoes.

And one more fact before we get on to our list: Fries may not actually be French.

Many food historians put the origins of fries in Belgium although there’s some dispute over that attribution. The term “french fry” started in the United States when Thomas Jefferson, in 1802, asked for potatoes served “in the French manner” — as a side dish to a meal at the White House.

OK, on to our list of readers’ picks for perfect fries (in no particular order):

The Vegan Butcher

768 Union Blvd., Allentown

If you’re having a bad day and you just want something salty and snacky, the truffle fries at The Vegan Butcher will hit the spot.

Lots of folks wrote in about how much they love these fries. You get a very generous portion of super crispy fries, tossed in truffle oil, parsley and Parmesan cheese.

How much: $10

Info: facebook.com/Theveganbutchercompany

The Flying V

201 East Third St., Bethlehem

Lots of folks wrote in about Flying V, a South Bethlehem restaurant specializing in Quebec’s comfort food, poutine.

Todd Yoder, who lives in Philadelphia, wrote in to tell me that he and some friends stopped at the Flying V after hiking on the Appalachian Trail.

“When we got off we were in dire need for a beer and were in caloric deficit. The Flying V had posted up at Weyerbacher for the day. Those fresh cut frites, smothered in gravy, was the sustenance we needed to mend our weary backs and cap off the weekend. I can’t think of a better dish coming off the trail,” said Yoder, formerly of Kutztown.

The fries that are the foundation of the Flying V are hand-cut and expertly fried.

You can of course just order “naked fries,” fried in peanut oil and tossed with kosher salt or Parmesan truffle fries.

How much: $6 for naked fries; $8 for Parmesan truffle fries.

Info: flyingvpoutinerie.com

Two Rivers Brewing

542 Northampton St., Easton

Full disclosure, these are my personal favorite and appear on my unofficial list of favorite things to eat in the Lehigh Valley.

The secret really is the combination of duck fat, rosemary, Pecorino Romano cheese, a dusting of herbaceous rosemary and a drizzle of white truffle oil.

Each ingredient is chosen expressly because they amplify the next, in a perfect circle of flavor.

And, of course, the fries are perfectly crisp with a tender interior.

While this is my pick I had countless folks tell me on social media that Two Rivers was also their pick so the evidence is clear.

How much: $8

Info: tworiversbrewing.com

Tapas on Main

500 Main St, Bethlehem

These “papas a la Francesa” fries are a favorite for readers who say it’s hard to stop eating them. What makes them special is that these hand-cut fries are topped with Manchego cheese, which is a Spanish cheese that’s akin to a sharp cheddar but better. Then they are drizzled with truffle oil from Seasons (a shop a few doors down). Plus these fries are served with mustard aioli.

How much: $5.95

Info: tapasonmain.com

Red Stag Pub

534 Main St. Bethlehem

While you can get your fries, or “crisps,” plain, at Red Stag you can enjoy them with your choice of more than 20 toppings including house-pickled jalapeños; garlic butter; loin bacon; and corned beef.

How much: Starting at $4

Info: redstagpub.com/

Also on the list:

* Wert’s Cafe: 515 N 18th St, Allentown: wertscafe.com

* Apollo Grill: 85 W Broad St, Bethlehem: apollogrill.com

* Maxim 22 : 322 Northampton St. Easton: maxims22.com

* La Borgota: 3570 Lanark Road, Coopersburg: laborgatapizza.com

* DAT’s Eats, Treats, & Sweets , 5684 Sullivan Trail, Nazareth: dats-eats-treats-sweets.business.site/

* Venny’s Pizza , 840 Hamilton St. Allentown: 610-437-4040

* McCall Collective Brewing Co .: 102 E Susquehanna St, Allentown; https://www.mccallcollectivebrewing.com/

And …

We really sought to focus this list on family-owned restaurants and eateries but we had a lot of our readers say national chain Five Guys has the best fries. Five Guys has four locations in the Valley.