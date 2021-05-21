How to gain weight when you're skinny: 9 best tips for hardgainers to build lean muscle

Before the pandemic started in March 2020, I was doing CrossFit four to five days a week and doing extreme forms of intermittent fasting to lose the last five pounds my body had been holding on to since my son was born eight years earlier. Spoiler alert: the restriction only made me overeat, which made losing weight impossible. During the pandemic, I was happily stress baking, but realized it only made me gain five more. But I was able to lose 11 pounds in two months without restricting when I ate and without tracking my calories; I ate a huge volume of food and never felt hungry. I used the principles of calorie density that I learned by reading Eat to Live and The Starch Solution, and by joining the Slim on Starch program.