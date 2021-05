Apple’s “Spring Loaded” press event delivered quite a few new product announcements on Tuesday. The highly anticipated AirTags; the brand new iPad Pro that packs the same M1 chip as the Macs; the colorful, redesigned iMac that also rocks the same M1 processor; the brand new Apple TV and the redesigned remote; and a brand new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini color option were all unveiled at the show. As always with Apple events, some of these products will be available for preorders on the Friday following the announcement.