Huron County, MI

McLaren gets lone five-star status in Huron County

By Troy A. Bruzewski
Huron Daily Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Center for Medicare and Medicaid Service put McLaren Thumb Region Hospital in a class all its own regarding hospital quality in the region, state and country. McLaren was the lone hospital in Huron County and one of 21 hospitals statewide to receive a five-star rating from CMS in its recent evaluations. This annual analysis reviews hospitals for overall quality of care and grades the facility on five criteria – mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, along with timely and effective care.

www.michigansthumb.com
