Portsmouth Police Reports: Wild Night on Walnut Street

Portsmouth, Ohio-Wild Night on Walnut

At 12:25 am, three officers responded to a report of a man assaulting a woman outside a Walnut Street home. They took one person into custody.

While they were on the scene, there was a crash. They arrested a woman with an outstanding warrant through Portsmouth Municipal Court and also charged her for OVI. Police impounded the vehicle.

At 1:44 am, police were called back to Walnut Street for a report of a man on the front porch who refused to leave.

The resident told police their roommate gone and had attempted to get him to move out for months. Police explained the proper eviction procedure but she told them she couldn’t afford to start the process. She complained that the man had hit her the foot with a piece of wood she used to secure the door while he forced entry into the home.

Officers advised her that he has the right o enter his home. Another woman who lives in the home claimed the man had accused her of having a romantic relationship with the other female resident and threatened to kill her and cut her throat.

Police read the male resident his rights and advised him against that type of behavior. The woman admitted she wasn’t exactly scared of him and was pretty sure she could beat him up if needed.

The man then made a statement that could have been interpreted as a threat to self-harm and police had medics check him out. The medics cleared the man.

Officers advised all of the residents to calm down.

