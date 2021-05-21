New CBD Wine Launch Coming from Health Advance, Inc

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. President & CEO, Lisa Nelson announced the launch of two new products on its Amazon Store Located at www.amazon.com/shops/lbcbioscienceinc. The company wanted to introduce the addition of its Hemp-based product line on the shopping giant, Amazon.com, in a move that emphasizes the importance of hemp in the future of both LBC Bioscience Inc. and the nutritional hemp market which is 'blowing up' around the world.