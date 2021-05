The price of PlayStation Plus on PS4 and PS5 may be increasing soon. On PS3, the price of PlayStation Plus was nothing. It was free. On PS4, subscribers have been paying $60 for a 12-month subscription, and so far, this hasn't changed with the PS5, but that could change in the near future. In fact, in Brazil the prices are already increasing by 33 percent, though Sony claims this is simply to reflect the current market situation in the South American country. In other words, it's apparently not indicative of a price increase across the board. Emphasis on apparently.