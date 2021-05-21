In this SF neighborhood, nobody owns their home

When Marc Kasky and his wife Cat Carr moved into their house in the Presidio in 1995, they were the first residents that had lived there since the military moved out. But this isn’t your typical apartment hunting story. Kasky was the executive director of Fort Mason in 1994 when he took a meeting with the person from the U.S. Army in charge of transitioning the land to the park service. He didn’t think much of the meeting until one year later, when the landlord of his North Beach apartment told him he was selling the building and he had to get out. Kasky decided to check on what was going on with the housing in the Presidio, and sure enough, that same man thought maybe he could help him.