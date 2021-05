For the first time in more than a year, STCU on Monday will reopen its Downtown Coeur d’Alene and Silver Lake branch lobbies. With the reopening of those two lobbies, members will enjoy full service at all six of STCU’s Idaho branch locations in Kootenai and Bonner counties. In addition, the credit union is reopening lobbies at its Qualchan and South Valley branches in Spokane County, meaning 24 of 28 STCU branch locations will be fully open as of Monday.