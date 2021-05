P. Clive Heddle was on trial in Superior Court after one of the deadliest drunken driving incidents in Spokane’s history. Prosecutors said they would set out to prove that Heddle took several drinks of liquor, from several bottles of moonshine, before leaving a Seven Mile dance hall with a car full of eight young people. Prosecutors would also try to prove that Heddle was racing at 50-60 mph on Northwest Boulevard when the terrible accident occurred.