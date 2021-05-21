newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Amazon orders Season 2 of 'Wheel of Time'

By Karen Butler
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eQUzN_0a6kEMdm00
Rosamund Pike series, "A Wheel Of Time," is getting a second season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Amazon Studios has announced it ordered a second season of its fantasy series, The Wheel of Time, starring Rosamund Pike.

Production on Season 1 is wrapping up production in the Czech Republic.

Co-starring Barney Harris, Michael McElhatton, Maria Doyle Kennedy and Sophie Okonedo, the show is based on Robert Jordan's series of novels.

"The belief Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television have shown in The Wheel of Time has been incredible to see throughout the entire process of making this show. Getting a second season order before the first season has even premiered is such a vote of confidence in the work we are doing and the property itself, and we couldn't be happier to be able to continue to live and work in the world Robert Jordan created," showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins said in a statement Thursday.

"This property is one I've loved since I was a teenager, and seeing it brought to life with the resources to make it truly worthy of what's on the page is something I can't wait for the other fans of the books to see. And Season 2 just keeps expanding the world we built in Season 1."

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
110K+
Followers
31K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mcelhatton
Person
Rafe Judkins
Person
Rosamund Pike
Person
Sophie Okonedo
Person
Robert Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wheel Of Time#Sony Pictures Television#Amazon Studios#Series Production#Time Inc#Books#Fantasy#Co Starring Barney Harris#Pictures#Executive Producer#Czech Republic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
SONY
News Break
Amazon
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
SlashGear

Amazon original series Absentia won’t be getting a fourth season

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting details about the anticipated fourth season of Absentia, the show’s lead star has some bad news: it has decided that season three, which was released last year, will mark the series finale. The news was confirmed by series star and executive producer Stanac Katic on social media late last week.
TV SeriesPosted by
ScreenCrush

A ‘Magic Order’ TV Series Is Back In Development

Jupiter’s Legacy creator Mark Millar has announced that his upcoming live-action series, The Magic Order, has continued development after being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The show will be based on his comic book franchise of the same name. Netflix purchased Millar’s company, Millarworld, back in 2017. Finally, we...
Comicsramascreen.com

Key Art And Trailer For Amazon Prime Video’s Brazilian Series DOM

Amazon Prime Video has released these official trailer and key art for the upcoming Brazilian Amazon Original series Dom, a crime drama inspired by the true story of a father and son on opposite sides of the war on drugs in Rio de Janeiro. Featuring eight one hour-long episodes, Dom is produced by Conspiração, with Breno Silveira as showrunner and will premiere on June 4 in more than 240 countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video.
TV Series/Film

‘Lupin’ Part 2 Trailer: The Master Thief is Back on Netflix This June

The master thief is returning with a vengeance this June. Netflix has released a new Lupin Part 2 trailer announcing the release date for the next five episodes of the hit French caper series. And we’re only going to be posting the one with subtitles because that English dubbed monstrosity is not worth any of our attention. Watch the Lupin Part 2 trailer below.
TV Seriesentertainment-focus.com

‘Solos’ coming to Amazon Prime this month – watch the trailer

Amazon Prime Video has premiered the trailer for its upcoming anthology series ‘Solos’. Created by David Weil, the series stars Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu. The series will launch on 21st May exclusively on Prime Video in the...
Minoritiesdarkhorizons.com

“Jamie” Musical Acquired By Amazon

Amazon Studios has picked up the global rights to New Regency’s film adaptation of the acclaimed LGBTQ musical “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”. The story follows a sixteen-year-old gay British teen named Jamie (Max Harwood) who wants to play his childhood games of dress-up forever and pursue a career in drag performances. To achieve his dream, he must overcome prejudice and ward off relentless bullying.
TV ShowsDeadline

‘Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune’ & ‘Supermarket Sweep’ Renewed For Season 2 By ABC

ABC has picked up second seasons of its hit freshman game shows Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Supermarket Sweep. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Pat Sajak & Vanna White, ABC’s star-studded spin on the iconic game show, ranked as the No. 1 program in the Thursday 8 p.m. hour in Total Viewers during its nine-week run earlier this year. The show is executive produced by three-time Daytime Award winner and 17-time nominee Mike Richards. It’s produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company. Wheel of Fortune is distributed by CBS Television Distribution.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

THE OWL HOUSE Gets a Third Season Order Before Season 2 Premiere

The Owl House is a show on Disney Channel that is at the top of my “to watch” list with the first season currently available on Disney+. It’s a fantasy-comedy series that I’ve heard nothing but amazing things about. The second season of the series is set to premiere on June 12 with new episodes every Saturday through August 14 and Disney Channel has officially ordered a third season of the show. The third season will be a little different though as it will be three 44-minute specials instead of the standard 20-minute episodes.
TV Seriesimore.com

Rebecca Ferguson to star in 'Wool,' an upcoming dystopian drama at Apple

Apple has made a straight-to-series order for "Wool." The upcoming dystopian drama will star Rebecca Ferguson. Rebecca Ferguson is set to make her Apple TV+ debut. In a press release, Apple has announced that it has made a straight-to-series order for "Wool" starring the actress. The series, which is based on Hugh Howey's bestselling trilogy, will be written by Graham Yost and directed by Morten Tyldum.
TV Seriescgmagonline.com

My Adventures with Superman Gets a Two-Season Order

Off the heels of the announcement of Batman: Cape Crusader, a new Superman animated series is also in works called ‘My Adventures with Superman‘, according to IGN. The series follows the 20-something versions of Clark Kent/Superman (voiced by Jack Quaid), Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen as members of an investigation team at the Daily Planet. HBO Max and Cartoon Network have already ordered the show for two seasons and will be produced by Warner Bros. Animation, with a team led by veterans from series like Teen Titans Go!, Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, Voltron: Legendary Defender, and She-Ra and the Princess of Power.
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

Sigourney Weaver to Star in and Produce Series Adaptation of THE LOST FLOWERS OF ALICE HART at Amazon

Sigourney Weaver (Alien, Ghostbusters, Avatar) has signed on to star in and executive produce the series adaptation of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, based on the book by Holly Ringland, that is coming to Amazon. The seven-part Australian series is “a tale of female resilience, friendship, and the power to overcome tragedy.” The series will be produced by Made Up Stories, Amazon Studios, and Endeavor Content and will be filmed in Australia.
TV SeriesPopculture

Amazon Cancels Show Due to COVID-19

Amazon Studios pulled the plug on a show because of COVID-19 related issues before an episode was filmed. The Banker's Wife was set to be an eight-episode series based on the bestselling novel by Christina Alger. However, the project faced several hurdles in the past year, and it was ultimately decided that it would be too expensive to make under coronavirus protocols, sources told Deadline Wednesday.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Amazon’s “Bosch” Final Season Teaser

Amazon has released a teaser for the last run of its longest-running original series – the critically well-regarded and still strongly performing “Bosch”. All eight episodes of the seventh and final season will be released on the service on Friday, June 25th exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The new run will adapt Michael Connelly’s best-selling novel “The Burning Room”.
TV & Videosvanyaland.com

‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ will go straight to Amazon

If you’ve been online this week in any sort of arts-adjacent circles, you’ve probably seen bits and pieces of the ongoing dunk contest surrounding the release of the Dear Evan Hansen trailer. Seriously, soda companies should look into sponsoring these things, because they’re practically a damn ritual around a trailer release at this point (“Presenting the Baz Luhrmann Elvis trailer drop, brought to you by Sprite Cranberry“). But while we’ve all been distracted by how weird Ben Platt looks in the trailer for that film, some relatively big news emerged about another musical releasing this year. Amazon announced earlier on Thursday that they’d acquired the distribution rights to Fox’s Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, and will premiere it on Prime later on in the fall.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Bridgerton’ Spinoff a Go at Netflix

Netflix is not wasting any time in expanding the world of its mega-hit Bridgerton. The streaming giant has handed out a series order for an untitled spinoff focusing on the story of the origins of Queen Charlotte (played in the flagship by Golda Rosheuvel). Shonda Rhimes will pen the script for what is being billed as a limited series.
TV Seriesnerdsandbeyond.com

Watch the Emotional First Trailer for Amazon’s ‘Solos’ Now

The official trailer for Amazon Studios’ upcoming series Solos has arrived. Solos is a seven-part anthology series that explores the strange, beautiful, heart-breaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human. The show spans our present and future and illuminates that, even during our most isolated moments, we are all connected through the human experience. Episodes will grapple with topics such as time travel, A.I. bots, solo trips to the farthest reaches of the universe, scheming smart homes, a mysterious waiting room, near-future fertility treatments and illegal memory transplants.