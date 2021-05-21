Amazon orders Season 2 of 'Wheel of Time'

Rosamund Pike series, "A Wheel Of Time," is getting a second season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Amazon Studios has announced it ordered a second season of its fantasy series, The Wheel of Time, starring Rosamund Pike.

Production on Season 1 is wrapping up production in the Czech Republic.

Co-starring Barney Harris, Michael McElhatton, Maria Doyle Kennedy and Sophie Okonedo, the show is based on Robert Jordan's series of novels.

"The belief Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television have shown in The Wheel of Time has been incredible to see throughout the entire process of making this show. Getting a second season order before the first season has even premiered is such a vote of confidence in the work we are doing and the property itself, and we couldn't be happier to be able to continue to live and work in the world Robert Jordan created," showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins said in a statement Thursday.

"This property is one I've loved since I was a teenager, and seeing it brought to life with the resources to make it truly worthy of what's on the page is something I can't wait for the other fans of the books to see. And Season 2 just keeps expanding the world we built in Season 1."