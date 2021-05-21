newsbreak-logo
‘Heidelberg 1693’ Battles Undead With a Single-Shot Musket

By Joel Couture
indiegamesplus.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHeidelberg 1693 will see you frantically reloading often (or relying on your rapier) as you battle undead horrors in the era of Louis XIV. Your king would like to see the sun shine on all of the realms, but the Moon King has a different idea. One that involves a lot of corpses shambling around, generally getting up to trouble. While Louis XIV is enough of a problem on this own, the zombie thing seems to be a bigger priority, so you’ll need to use your musket and rapier to deal with the living dead. Trouble is, your musket only holds a single shot and is an ordeal to reload, so you’ll want to get good with that sword if you don’t want to join these bloodthirsty corpses.

indiegamesplus.com
