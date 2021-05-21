newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Reopening restaurants and how to reenter them

By Carolyn M. Proctor
Posted by 
Washington Business Journal
Washington Business Journal
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Restaurants are raring to get back to full capacity. But for it to go smoothly, everyone has to pitch in.

www.bizjournals.com
Washington Business Journal

Washington Business Journal

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

The Washington Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Bayou Bakery#Coffee Bar Eatery#Cdc#Espita#Capital One Arena#Little Washington#Audi#All Set Restaurant Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsThe Christian Science Monitor

Restaurants are hiring, but where are the workers?

Amid a nationwide labor shortage that’s affecting his industry, Ian Davis bluntly says, “These are desperate times.” Just 4 miles away from his sushi restaurant on Tybee Island, Georgia, a crab shack is offering $3,000 signing bonuses. Some restaurant owners and economists think generous jobless benefits have chilled the hiring process. At the same time, persistent school closures and limited child care prevent many others from leaving home. And some workers have simply moved on to other industries.
Virginia StateNew Haven Register

Virginia restaurants face new challenges in full reopening

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia restaurants will soon be able to host more patrons, but establishments may not be able to accommodate more guests due to a shortage in workers. Restaurants and drinking establishments will be able to seat up to 100 patrons indoors and a maximum of 250 guests outdoors starting May 15, Gov. Ralph Northam recently announced.
illinois.edu

Reporter Roundtable: Restaurants Reopening, Labor Pains, Delivery

Restaurants were among the hardest-hit sectors of the economy in the early days of the pandemic. While most places in Illinois are transitioning back to full service, some restaurants are still struggling to find workers. The 21st checked in on how restaurants are doing in the current phase of the...
RestaurantsPosted by
pymnts

Paytronix CEO: Restaurants Are Reopening But Digital Ordering Is Here To Stay

We’re in a moment of flux for restaurants as the vaccine rolls out across the country and consumers gear up for a summer of gathering and connections. The question remains for restaurant operators — what role will the digital innovations of the past 14 months play in the months ahead? Andrew Robbins, co-founder and CEO at restaurant Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company Paytronix, spoke with Karen Webster about how digital investments will continue to drive restaurant sales even as customers return for dining in.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Counter

Restaurants need workers. Would an employee vaccine mandate bring them back?

As they struggle to rehire, owners are navigating whether to require, encourage, or reward staff Covid vaccinations. Before implementing a Covid-19 vaccine mandate for employees at his 15 Chicago restaurants, Fifty/50 Restaurant Group co-founder Scott Weiner did his due diligence. He consulted a lawyer, discussed the idea with his staff, and developed a policy around the requirement.
Restaurantseastcobbnews.com

Christos restaurant reopening soon on Johnson Ferry Road

After closing his doors to a 40-year family restaurant in the Powers Ferry Road area last December, owner Christos Giannes is reopening the Greek-style eatery in East Cobb in the Johnson Ferry Road area. The successor to Kouzina Christos will occupy the former space of Aurelio’s restaurant in the Market...
RestaurantsPosted by
TheSpoon

TerraSlate Makes Menus for Restaurants from Military-Grade Paper

I miss going out to eat at restaurants, but one thing I do not miss is sticky food-smeared menus. But a common alternative to a laminated menu is a paper one, which inevitably gets trashed within a day or two. Thankfully, there is a solution to both of these menu options; a company called TerraSlate has developed an anti-viral menu that can be washed and used for a few years.
RestaurantsWinchester News Gazette

Bars, restaurants reopen indoors across London

Pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes reopened for indoor eating and drinking in London on Monday, under the latest easing of the coronavirus lockdown, after being closed since the beginning of January. (May 19) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Recipescntraveler.com

The Best New Restaurants in the World: 2021 Hot List

This year’s annual Hot List of the best new hotels from around the world is a story of resilience. Despite enormous hardship in the travel industry, exceptional properties have continued to open across the globe (nearly a thousand last year in the U.S. alone). As always with this endeavor, each of the 69 picks on this year’s list was safely vetted by our international network of correspondents. But as we’ve learned in the past year, everything is connected, which is why we’ve also expanded the scope of hot to include restaurants, transportation, and destinations, as well as more news we’re excited about set for later this year. In spite of it all, these new restaurants are a success story all their own. We think they’re a pretty great way to mark the 25th anniversary of this list.
RestaurantsWashington Post

A new tax for restaurants will be difficult to swallow

As the owner of Fat Pete’s BBQ, a neighborhood restaurant, I was elated to hear from D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) that D.C. will start to return to life as we knew it before the pandemic. But as we are still working our way out of the devastating impacts of lockdowns and limited in-person dining, I am confused that anyone would think now is a good time to impose a new tax on sugary beverages.
Tustin, CAspectrumnews1.com

Restaurants experiencing 'employee drought' as they reopen

TUSTIN, Calif. — Utopia European Caffe manager Daniel Salgado is wearing every hat in the kitchen these days. Salgado explained how since the pandemic, the restaurant has suffered from an employee shortage crisis, and he believes unemployment checks are a part of the blame. “I think one of the biggest...
Avella, PAheraldstandard.com

BAR / RESTAURANT POSITIONS

BAR / RESTAURANT POSITIONS The Bull Pen is offering positions in all aspects of the bar/restaurant business. We offer a supplemental health insurance plan including eye and dental, prescription assistance, death benefits and many more health benefits. Fully employer funded. No cost to the employee well employed. The Bull Pen also prides itself as being one of the highest paying in the try state area. * Dish Washer / Food Runner - starting base $8.25 per hour. * Line Prep Cook - starting base $10.25 per hour. * Bartenders - starting base $6.00 per hour + tips. * Servers - starting base $6.00 per hour + tips. All positions have room for wage advancements based on skills and qualifications determined by management. We are located at 301 County Park Road in Avella off Route 50 at the entrance of Cross Creek Lake/County Park. We have indoor/outdoor areas, provide weekly entertainment and are proud to say we get large crowds eating/drinking and enjoying the comfortable open-air atmosphere on our decks, picnic tables and grass areas. We service these areas with both inside and outside bars and wait service. If its HOT, patrons move to the air conditioned inside area. During the winter months our crowds move inside to enjoy great comfort foods, entertainment and good local friends. Hours of operation: Thursday: 4 pm-close - kitchen closes at 10 pm Friday: 11 am-close - kitchen closes at 10 pm Sat-Sun open 7 am for breakfast - open all day to close. Saturday kitchens closes at 10 pm. Sunday we try closing the kitchen at 9 pm. Email resume to: tparis@alexparis.com.
Independence, MOBlue Springs Examiner

Independence restaurant inspections

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).
RestaurantsNBCMontana

Restaurants get $28.6B relief as they struggle to hire, reopen doors

WASHINGTON (Sinclair Broadcast Group) — Ahead of Mother's Day, one of the busiest restaurant weekends of the year, food and beverage servers are poised to get $28.6 billion in federal aid to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. President Joe Biden announced the launch of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund...
RestaurantsNBC Philadelphia

Office Return-To-Work Plans Could Make Or Break Some Restaurants' Business

Many companies are hoping to bring workers back to offices later this year. How companies return to work could have an outsize impact on restaurant sales. Celebrity chef Ming Tsai said at CNBC's Small Business Playbook conference that those choices will impact restaurants that rely on lunch, happy hour and dinner occasions for most of their sales.