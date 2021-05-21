Orland man arrested for Red Bluff kidnapping

RED BLUFF — Tehama County law enforcement Tuesday foiled an Orland man’s alleged kidnapping and extortion plot. The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:30 p.m.received a report of a kidnapping in progress near Cone Grove Park in the unincorporated area of Red Bluff, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the TCSO. It was reported that the suspect, later discovered to be Andrew Cornelius Loewen, had kidnapped a man and sped out of the area in a gold-colored SUV.