Red Bluff, CA

Orland man arrested for Red Bluff kidnapping

By Red Bluff Daily News
Red Bluff Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRED BLUFF — Tehama County law enforcement Tuesday foiled an Orland man’s alleged kidnapping and extortion plot. The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:30 p.m.received a report of a kidnapping in progress near Cone Grove Park in the unincorporated area of Red Bluff, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the TCSO. It was reported that the suspect, later discovered to be Andrew Cornelius Loewen, had kidnapped a man and sped out of the area in a gold-colored SUV.

