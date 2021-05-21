newsbreak-logo
A Look Back: May 21

Daily Hampshire Gazette
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article■Twenty-three of the twenty-eight stories are completed on the new University of Massachusetts Library, which authorities expect will be completed by the summer of 1972. The facility will have an ultimate capacity of 2.5 million volumes. ■Barry Fogel, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Fogel, was elected president of the...

Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Massachusetts Statewiltonbulletin.com

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Active Berkshire Wildland Fire Is Largest In Massachusetts In 12 Years

Massachusetts officials say an ongoing wildland fire in Northern Berkshire County is the state’s largest in over a decade. The East Mountain Fire began as a brushfire in Williamstown on Friday, and has spread thanks to wind events over into the Clarksburg State Forest. More than 120 firefighters from 19 surrounding towns and state units are attempting to contain it. Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini spoke Monday afternoon.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Janey: Boston to lift remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29

BOSTON (WHDH) - Aligning with Gov. Charlie Baker and the state of Massachusetts, Mayor Kim Janey on Monday announced that Boston will lift its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29. All remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including the face-covering order, as well as capacity and gathering limits, will be rescinded come May...
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Caught in Southie

City of Boston’s following Massachusetts lifting COVID-19 restriction on May 29th

Mayor Kim Janey announced on Monday afternoon that Boston will reopen along with the rest of Massachusetts without COVID-19 restrictions!. Earlier on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker stated that Massachusetts will drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and its mask mandate on May 29th! All businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC’s new guidance over Memorial Day weekend.
Hampshire County, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Shel Horowitz: Personal choices in Hadley

A recent Gazette article quotes Hadley’s new vaccine non-requirements (“Select Board creates new vaccine policy,” May 14) as “a personal choice.” Let’s be consistent here!. Is it a “personal choice” of town employees to put themselves in harm’s way because they are forced to be in indoor spaces with non-vaccinated...
Amherst, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Amherst wastes no time in inoculating younger teens

AMHERST — After fears prompted him to refuse getting his COVID-19 shot for several minutes, 14-year-old Sam Medina finally sat down and then screamed as a needle containing the Pfizer vaccine was injected into his left arm. “I guess I was feeling a little scared, after all,” Medina said, moments...
Massachusetts StateWBUR

Mass. Governor Lifting All COVID-19 Restrictions On May 29

Here is the Radio Boston rundown for May 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Almost exactly one year after Governor Baker announced the start of reopening for Massachusetts - today he announced its ending. By May 29, Massachusetts will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, two months ahead of the August date previously announced. We have arrived at "a new normal." Radio Boston's Chris Citorik joins us to debrief us on what Governor Baker said today and what it means for you. We'll also discuss the public health perspective with Lenny Marcus, founding co-director of the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative, a joint program of the Harvard Chan School of Public Health and the Kennedy School of Government.
Northampton, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Roy Martin announces 10th run for mayor

NORTHAMPTON — When Roy Martin ran for mayor in 2017, it was his ninth — and at the time he said his last — run for the corner office at City Hall. But this spring, he took out nomination papers and has announced his 10th run for mayor, becoming the fifth person seeking the job.