Originally Posted On: https://detailtime.net/how-often-should-you-be-getting-your-car-detailed/. As a couple of local car enthusiasts ourselves, we know how much you love your ride. You two spend a lot of time together, and you want nothing but the best for it. At the end of the day, all you really want is to keep your car looking, smelling, and feeling brand new. By giving your baby an excellent detail every so often, you can achieve just that!